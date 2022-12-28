Making the holidays brighter

Volunteers recently packed holiday meal kits for veterans in need through the United Way of Northeastern Minnesota United For Veterans program.

 Photo Submitted

CHISHOLM — The United Way of Northeastern Minnesota (UWNEMN) with the help of volunteers recently delivered holiday meals to veterans in need.

Volunteers helped pack and deliver 17 kits for Koochiching County veterans on December 20 and 55 kits for Iron Range veterans on December 22, according to a press release.

