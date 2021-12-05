Holiday festival

Three-year-old Oliver Volker is all smiles as he's lifted out of the driver's seat on a fire truck by Chisholm Firefighter Lloyd Show during a holiday festival in Chisholm Saturday morning.

 Mark Sauer

