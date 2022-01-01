VIRGINIA — Residents of Washington Manor, Laurentian Manor and the Rouchleau and Columbia apartments have made spreading Christmas cheer their mission, thanks to a decorate-your-door contest sponsored by the Virginia Housing and Redevelopment Authority.
“The door-decorating contest started last year when employees wanted to try and do something fun and festive with tenants during COVID,” said Dana Hiltunen, executive director of the Virginia HRA and Eveleth HRA. “The tenants did a great job, and we have received a lot of positive feedback. The last couple years have been difficult on many of our tenants and employees and this contest was a fun way to get tenants involved, and it helped make the buildings look festive for everyone.”
Gigi Grahek from Virginia HRA said, “In light of how difficult it has been the past couple years and continues to be for some of our elderly and disabled tenants at the Columbia/Rouchleau, Laurentian Manor and Washington Manor buildings, our hope was to bring a little enjoyment in a safe manner.”
Virginia Mayor Larry Cuffe was the judge again this year and visited each property to award certificates to the first, second and third place winners.
Residents will receive gift cards of their choice purchased by the HRA.
