Hockey fetch

Christine Kraabel races Buck after the puck while playing hockey fetch Tuesday afternoon on the northside rink in Virginia. Kraabel's friend Chase Lundim is in the background.

 Mark Sauer

Christine Kraabel races Buck after the puck while playing hockey fetch Tuesday afternoon on the northside rink in Virginia. Kraabel's friend Chase Lundim is in the background.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments