Hittin’ the trails

Assumption School 6th graders hit the cross country ski trails at Carey Lake in Hibbing Tuesday afternoon as part of their life long activities and physical education units.

 Mark Sauer

Assumption School 6th graders hit the cross country ski trails at Carey Lake in Hibbing Tuesday afternoon as part of their life long activities and physical education units.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments