NETT LAKE — Tuesday was an historic day in Nett Lake — not only for the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa, but for all of the nation’s “Indian Country.”
The significance of what took place on the powwow grounds on a pleasant, sunny morning was echoed by tribal leaders, band members, and others who gathered against the backdrop of one of the world’s largest wild rice-producing lakes.
“This is a very historic event happening here this morning … an honorable event,” said Tribal Council Secretary/Treasurer David Morrison Sr.
It marked the largest Native American land restoration of its kind in the county’s history.
June 7 was declared “Mii Ezhenanang Nindakiimin Noongom,” meaning “our land is returned back to us today,” and celebrated the restoration of more than 28,000 acres of Bois Forte reservation land lost more than a century ago.
The land restoration ceremony, which included a pipe ritual, ceremonial drumming and songs of honor and healing, also signified the hope for a better future for the band’s children and generations to come, leaders said.
“Today is a good day,” Bois Forte Tribal Chairwoman Cathy Chavers said to the crowd. “Land taken from us,” she said, was being returned, at no cost to the band. “Today we are acquiring — not through legislative action — over 28,000 acres of land that our tribe of 3,500 members does not have to pay a dime for.”
The Bois Forte Band’s reservation land consists of three sectors —
Nett Lake, Vermilion, and Deer Creek. The largest section is around Nett Lake, home to the majority of band members.
The 28,089-acre acquisition consists of mostly forested parcels scattered around the Nett Lake sector in St. Louis and Koochiching counties. Of that total, 524 acres are being restored at Deer Creek in Itasca County.
The transaction, made official via a proclamation signed on Tuesday, was made possible by a collaboration among the band, The Conservation Fund, a national nonprofit, and the Indian Land Tenure Foundation, a national organization, based in Little Canada, Minnesota, that serves tribal nations in the recovery and control of their rightful homelands.
Chavers said the tribal land was lost about 120 years ago, when federal legislation allowed non-Native citizens access to reservation allotments not claimed by tribal members. The federal government sold it to timber companies and homesteaders and logging companies traded for reservation land, creating a “checkerboard” of land owned by non-tribal entities. Her own great-grandparents were among those approached to sell, but they did not.
The Potlatch lumber company eventually came to own significant acreages on the Nett Lake and Deer Creek sectors.
The buyback of land from the forest products company, PotlatchDeltic Corp., had been a recent, ongoing focus of the tribal council, she said. The band had planned to purchase, over a number of decades, small segments, estimated at roughly $1,000 per acre, Chavers said.
However, in 2020, The Conservation Fund bought $72,000 from PotlatchDeltic for $48 million, including 28,089 acres at Nett Lake and Deer Creek, with the intent of returning reservation lands to tribal nations.
The Conservation Fund then worked with the Indian Land Tenure Foundation to arrange financing for the band to acquire the land through the Indian Land Capital Co.
The Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community of Minnesota additionally paid the $500,000 closing cost price tag, Chavers said.
The tribal chairwoman said the band has its own forestry management program and plans to manage the forestland with an emphasis on conservation and environmental protection. State conservation incentive payments generated from the efforts will help to pay for the land acquisition.
Tuesday’s proclamation states that the acquisition “rights a historic wrong, honors the band’s ancestors, and provides an inheritance to its future generations.”
Morrison said the land will provide small children with a landscape to learn how to fish, hunt and trap. It will be used, also, to gather berries and medicinal plants, Chavers said.
The land restoration, however, only makes up 21% of Bois Forte lost reservation lands, officials said, and continued land acquisition is a goal of the band.
Chavers stated that “we might not be a financially rich tribe, but we are rich in resources — resources created by Mother Earth,” including the forests and the wild rice-producing waters.
Larry Selzer, president and CEO of The Conservation Fund, based in Arlington, Virginia, told the crowd the nonprofit is committed to a nationwide effort of seeing that “forests remain forests.” Since 1985, it has protected over 8 million acres of America’s most important, at-risk lands and waters.
“The working forests play an essential role in helping to address climate change,” Seltzer added.
Cris Stainbrook, president of the Indian Land Tenure Foundation, told those gathered on Tuesday that the Bois Forte Band’s land restoration serves as a model for other tribal nations working to reclaim land.
“This is a historic day for Indian Country,” Chavers said, adding that “we never thought this was possible.” The monumental endeavor is proof that anything is possible, she said.
“This is heartwarming for us as a people. … We are very proud today and very humbled,” Chavers said. “Our ancestors are looking down upon us and they are very happy because land is coming back.”
