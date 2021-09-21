VIRGINIA — Cities are often associated with the structures they boast, local architect Erik Wedge said to the crowd gathered in Virginia Monday evening.
Paris, for instance, has the Eiffel Tower; Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, is known for the Sydney Opera House.
Now Virginia has its own structural anchor — the new Iron Trail Motors Event Center.
Wedge, a partner with DSGW Architects, of Virginia, the firm that designed the center, was among several speakers involved in the $38 million project at the center’s grand opening Monday.
“This is a historic moment for our city” — along with the entire community and surrounding communities, Virginia Mayor Larry Cuffe Jr. said of the opening of the state-of-the art facility with 144,000 square feet of event space. “Our dream has become a reality.”
There were challenges along the way, but the center — which replaces the 62-year-old Miners Memorial Building, “will serve our community for decades to come,” he said.
The Iron Trail Motors Event Center is “three buildings in one,” said Virginia Parks and Recreation Director Brian Silber.
It has two arenas, a ballroom and meeting space and a fitness component. With separate entrances, events can be held simultaneously in each, he noted.
Silber and Cuffe both noted the public’s contribution to the complex.
In the fall of 2018, Virginia residents approved a 1% sales tax referendum for the renovation, reconstruction, expansion and improvement of the Miners Memorial complex. The Minnesota Legislature then approved imposing the sales tax in May 2019, and it went into effect in January 2020.
“You should all be proud,” said the mayor.
The complex will help shape economic development in the city, including by way of a new hotel being built near the center, Cuffe said.
“This will be a game changer for economic development,” echoed Bob Fitzgerald, vice president of Kraus-Anderson Construction Co. “You nailed it as a community,” he said.
Legislators who helped to push through the bonding bill that contributed to $12 million of the project were also recognized at the grand opening.
“This is a big deal,” said State Sen. David Tomassoni. In fact, he said, the complex should be dubbed “The Palace.”
Naming rights, however, were secured by Iron Trail Motors, after its contribution of $1.1 million to the project over the next 20 years.
“This is the largest give-back to the community we’ve ever done,” Brad Skytta, Iron Trail Motors president, said at the grand opening, which included public tours of the facility.
Silber noted that the complex is not completely finished. There were “some hiccups” because of the pandemic, he said.
But it’s fitting, Silber noted. The center “was designed to grow with our community.”
The Iron Trail Motors Event Center “honors the past and embraces the future,” said State Rep. Dave Lislegard. “That’s what the Iron Range is all about.”
