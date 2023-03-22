As Holy Week quickly approaches, I want to take a few minutes to focus on Jesus’ arrival into Jerusalem. Here is the beautiful scene of Jesus’ arrival in Jerusalem according to Matthew’s account starting at verse 8 of chapter 21, “8 A very large crowd spread their cloaks on the road, while others cut branches from the trees and spread them on the road. 9 The crowds that went ahead of him and those that followed shouted, “Hosanna to the Son of David!” “Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord!” “Hosanna in the highest heaven!” 10 When Jesus entered Jerusalem, the whole city was stirred and asked, “Who is this?” 11 The crowds answered, “This is Jesus, the prophet from Nazareth in Galilee.”
We obviously know that people were very excited about Jesus’ arrival into Jerusalem, but I think we sometimes forget the magnitude of this moment in history. It’s believed that it was about 800 years from the time that Isaiah prophesied about a coming Messiah that Jesus was finally born. So this was a long-time coming as the Israelites waited for their Savior and Messiah to come. Now, He’s finally here on Earth and for 30 years lives a relatively “normal” life until He introduced to the world through His baptism in water by His cousin, John the Baptist. Over the course of the next 3 years He goes around sharing about who God is, performing many signs and wonders, healing the sick and dead, and pouring Himself out into His 12 disciples amongst many others.
Just think about that for a moment. They waited roughly 800 years for their Savior to be born. In our world today we can’t imagine waiting 800 minutes for something. Let alone days, weeks, months, or years. No wonder they were so excited to welcome Jesus into Jerusalem when He arrived on Palm Sunday. The Son of God had come down to Earth, and was walking amongst them. Little did they know that their welcome of Jesus into Jerusalem would be short lived. He would be arrested and crucified within 5 days of entering Jerusalem. What a roller coaster of emotions as they went from this very joyful experience of welcoming Him into town, and then just a few short days later calling for Him to be crucified. Not to mention that by the next Sunday He would be raised from the dead. Again, you talk about a roller coaster of emotions.
I want to encourage each of you this upcoming Holy Week to take time reflecting on the events of Holy Week. From Palm Sunday all the way through His Resurrection on Easter Sunday. They waited nearly 800 years, and Jesus finally arrived. What have you been waiting for in your life that you’re still trusting God for? Maybe God has shared some promises with you, and you’re still waiting. Continuing to trust, and believe that God is going to fulfill those promises for He always keeps His word. Out of God’s great love for us, He sent His ‘one and only Son’ as it says in John 3:16 so that we can find new life through Him. This Easter season may you be reminded that even though we many times have to wait for God’s timing. It’s always perfect, and it’s always worth the wait! Do you think the Israelites were happy that Jesus finally came after 800 years?
Happy Resurrection Sunday everyone! Praise, the risen Lord!
