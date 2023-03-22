As Holy Week quickly approaches, I want to take a few minutes to focus on Jesus’ arrival into Jerusalem. Here is the beautiful scene of Jesus’ arrival in Jerusalem according to Matthew’s account starting at verse 8 of chapter 21, “8 A very large crowd spread their cloaks on the road, while others cut branches from the trees and spread them on the road. 9 The crowds that went ahead of him and those that followed shouted, “Hosanna to the Son of David!” “Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord!” “Hosanna in the highest heaven!” 10 When Jesus entered Jerusalem, the whole city was stirred and asked, “Who is this?” 11 The crowds answered, “This is Jesus, the prophet from Nazareth in Galilee.”

We obviously know that people were very excited about Jesus’ arrival into Jerusalem, but I think we sometimes forget the magnitude of this moment in history. It’s believed that it was about 800 years from the time that Isaiah prophesied about a coming Messiah that Jesus was finally born. So this was a long-time coming as the Israelites waited for their Savior and Messiah to come. Now, He’s finally here on Earth and for 30 years lives a relatively “normal” life until He introduced to the world through His baptism in water by His cousin, John the Baptist. Over the course of the next 3 years He goes around sharing about who God is, performing many signs and wonders, healing the sick and dead, and pouring Himself out into His 12 disciples amongst many others.

