HIBBING — From a young age growing up in Minneapolis Don Hilligoss took an active interest in the Episcopal Church, serving as an acolyte (altar boy) in his youth.
At 91 and a half years-old, the soft spoken Hilligoss continues to serve the parish of St. James Episcopal Church in Hibbing, where he is currently the senior warden, an elected lay leadership position that he’s held non-consecutively for about 30 years. He’s also served as the junior warden, another elected lay position in the church, among other responsibilities.
Now Hilligoss says that he’s ready to take a step back and make way for new leadership in the church congregation.
Hilligoss said he’s served the church willingly, and that he’s enjoyed seeing people develop, building relationships, and preparing the church for the future.
“I feel it’s been an honor,” Hilligoss said with a smile.
“The senior warden is usually the primary elected lay leader of the congregation, and serves as the principal liaison between the parish and the rector (priest), and typically presides at vestry meetings in the absence of the rector,” according to the Episcopal Church website. The junior warden is often given the responsibility for the upkeep of the parish building and grounds, and presides at vestry meetings if the rector and senior warden are absent, it states.
Rev. Sally Maxwell, the priest at St. James Church, said Hilligoss recently told her “I’m tired,” and that he wants to step back from his leadership role. Maxwell marveled as she talked about the various leadership roles Hilligoss has served in at the church for more than 50 years, and many times over the years provided sound advice, and has volunteered countless hours.
“He tends to do just about everything,” Maxwell said. “He is so dedicated to the church and is there just about every day.”
“He can run meetings and do all sorts of stuff, because he’s done it for so many years,” Maxwell said. “He’s also super generous in giving to the church and people who come by the church and are in need. Another person leads outreach, but Don is the icon of all these things — he’s super outgoing.”
—
Hilligoss joined St. James in 1955, when he moved from New York City to Hibbing, after serving in the U.S. Army. He was first stationed in New York, where as a military police officer, he was responsible for patrolling a one-mile stretch of New York Harbor.
“It was part of the war effort,” he said.
From there Hilligoss, a lieutenant, was deployed to Korea where he served as an intelligence officer at the Port of Pusan, which is now known as Buson. He was later promoted to captain.
“I flew over to Korea on Northwest Airlines and arrived in 22 hours,” Hiligoss said.
The trip home was aboard a military troop transport ship, and took 22 days, he noted.
Hilligoss said he was fortunate to be in the officer’s stateroom on the way home, where there was stemmed glassware and linen tablecloths — a stark contrast to the crowded quarters of the enlisted men.
In 1955, after returning from his military service, Hilligoss along with his wife, Dorothy, and baby daughter, Lizabeth moved from New York to Hibbing, where he joined the family business — Hilligoss Chevrolet.
That’s also when he and his wife joined St. James — the church where they raised their three children, Lizabeth, Molly and Donald II. The family continued to grow over the years with grandchildren and great grandchildren following in the Episcopal faith.
In the 1970s, the dealership moved to the corner of Highway 169 on the Beltline in Hibbing and was renamed Ranger GM, giving it a more regional flair.
“At that time, the traffic count at that intersection was 15,000 cars a day, the highest on the Iron Range,” Hilligoss said. Don and his son, Donald II eventually took over the business. The family also had interests in other dealerships in the area, Don noted.
Donald Hilligoss II was tragically killed in a motorcycle crash five years ago, and the family has since sold the business, now known as North Country GM. Don was known to stop in at the dealership up until the sale, even after his retirement several years earlier.
—
Don said one of the first roles he accepted at St. James was a lay reader, and then in the 70s, he took an active role in the Minnesota Diocese and was appointed by the diocese to serve as the chair of the Joint Commission of Evangelism for the National Church out of New York. In that role he was part of a group that toured parishes across the country, and made recommendations to church leadership.
Don said it was an intense interest in religion that led him to take courses at King’s College in Canterbury, England and seminaries in Nashotah House, Wis., Berkeley, Calif, and he also attended a course sponsored by the Lutheran Church that was held in Vienna, Austria.
As part of a course offered through the Lutheran Church, Don and Dorothy traveled to the Holy Land in the Middle East, where they delivered lectures — Don at Ceseria by the sea, and Dorothy at Corinth. There were 20 Lutheran pastors, and a Roman Catholic priest from Crookston at this course, Don recalled.
“Our leaders were two doctors of theology, one from Princeton, and the other from the University of Chicago,” Don said.
In his years at St. James, Don has served as both senior warden and junior warden, and has helped out in a variety of ways, including running meetings, conducting funeral services, helping with various projects around the church building, and more.
Dorothy is currently the head of the Altar Guild, takes care of the flowers, and he’s also been known to assist with watering.
Don is humble about the role he’s played in the church leadership, but appears very proud of the church and the work done there to benefit others.
When it came time for his photo to be taken for this story on his leadership position, Don suggested it be taken in the church sanctuary where the stained glass windows tell the story of Christ, from his birth to his resurrection. He said an artist from St. Paul created the windows, and died shortly after.
“The windows are in the Tiffany style, but it’s not certain if they are indeed Tiffany,” he said.
Shortly after the Vietnam War, the congregation at St. James adopted a Vietnamese family — a mother and four children. The family moved to California, but keeps in touch with the church.
“All of them have been back to visit,” Hilligoss said.
His eyes lit up when he said that all of the children are now educated adults, and that one of them now has about 100 patents on medical devices that he developed, and another is a vice president of a large pharmaceutical company.
The congregation at St. James also hosted a free community Thanksgiving dinner for 27 years. The Hilligoss family spearheaded the event, which grew into a community-wide collaboration, providing thousands of free meals in the community. When it outgrew its venue at St. James the dinner was moved to the Blessed Sacrament Church. The community dinner was canceled in recent years due to concerns about COVID.
Maxwell credits Hilligoss for keeping up with the times, and helping the church to adapt.
When the pandemic hit and churches and other public spaces were ordered closed to prevent the spread of COVID, Hilligoss helped the congregation at St. James to get set up for online services using the platform Zoom. He also came up with the suggestion for outdoor worship services in the garden area outside the church during the summer months.
“I think that saved our souls to be under the trees, sensing God in new ways,” Maxwell wrote in her report.
As St. James prepares to vote on filling the position of senior warden now held by Hilligoss, Maxwell acknowledges the church has some big shoes to fill. She said the church is considering making it a shared position.
“When you have someone who has done this for a long time, it’s hard to be replaced,” Maxwell said.
Don credits Maxwell and Wayne Pulford, who is a deacon in training at the church for their work as spiritual leaders of the congregation, and said he’ll gladly be a resource for whoever steps into the senior warden role at the church.
When asked if he had any advice for his successors, he said, “Stay involved.”
