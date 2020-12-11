Lynn Hilde in 1972 graduated from Cherry School, where he participated in football, track and a school play.
Hilde, a longtime employee of Eveleth Taconite now retired, went on to spend countless hours as a volunteer at the school.
Hilde coached girls' basketball, served as the voice of the Tigers as the public address announcer at football games, worked on football field maintenance, and has been an active member of the Tiger Club, an athletic booster organization.
On Jan. 5, Hilde becomes a member of the school board at Independent School District 2142 St. Louis County Schools.
Hilde has been appointed by the district school board to fill the remaining term of the late Lynette Zupetz. Zupetz was a former teacher and coach at Cherry and school board chair.
“Lynn has some of Lynette's qualities,” Dan Manick, St. Louis County Schools board chair said. “Sometimes there were things on the table that were good for the district, but not good for Cherry and she would fight like a tiger.”
For Hilde, it's the culmination of years of considering a seat on the school board.
It's also a continuance of his decades of service to the school.
“It goes back as far as to when George (Constantine) left,” Hilde said. “We talked about me taking over the seat, but I said I just didn't have enough time.”
Hilde assumes a seat representing a school that's been growing rapidly in recent years.
Enrollment at Cherry School has jumped to over 600 in recent years, resulting in the need for physical expansion of the PK-12 school in Iron. A $13.4 million expansion that included 11 new classrooms and other facilities, opened this fall. Hilde says he has no plans for suggesting changes at the school.
“I think it's going real well,” Hilde said. “Over the last ten years they've done a lot of expanding there and I think they have a really good staff.”
The rural district, the largest in Minnesota geographically, is unique in that each school board member represents one of the district's attendance areas.
Other district schools are North Woods between Cook and Orr, Northeast Range in Babbitt, Tower-Soudan Elementary in Tower, and South Ridge in Culver.
Even though he graduated nearly 50 years ago, Hilde still has strong ties to the school and district.
Two of his three daughters work for the district, one at Cherry, and one at the district office in Virginia.
“I want to see it continue the way it's going,” Hilde said of the school. “I like the direction they are going. They have lots of kids and a great staff. Everything is going kind of good.”
