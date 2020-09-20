Highway 37 project through Gilbert first phase complete by mid-October

GILBERT — With just one month before the projected completion date of the first phase of work on Highway 37 through Gilbert, officials from the Minnesota Department of Transportation are confident "all work scheduled for this year will be completed by mid-October," Project Engineer John Mattonen told the Mesabi Tribune. The two-year project is expected to be finished in October 2021 at a cost of $6.56 million.
First, some background on Minnesota State Highway 37. The 28.3 mile-long road runs from the intersection of US 169 and State Highway 73 in Hibbing to Highway 37's intersection with State Highway 135 at Gilbert. The portion between US 53 at Eveleth to Highway 135 at Gilbert was authorized in the early 1930s and paved around 1940. Major improvements to the portion between Eveleth and Gilbert began in 1956, said MnDOT Project Manager Doug Kerfeld. Bituminous overlays were done in 1975, 1989 and 2001. Work on the urban section through Gilbert began in 1924, with concrete pavement. Bituminous overlays were done in 1951, 1973, 1991 and 2001.
Among the goals of the current project are a smoother pavement surface, better ride quality and improved pedestrian accessibility and safety. The 2020 phase — the rural portion of the roadway between Kansas Avenue in Gilbert and US 53 at Eveleth — includes a bituminous surface mill and resurfacing, currently scheduled for September 28 to October 9, Mattonen said. "Motorists will encounter single-lane traffic in both directions as the milling and resurfacing work is completed; traffic delays will occur during daylight hours." Right now the westbound lane from Kansas to Virginia Avenues is under construction — and the eastbound lane from Kansas to Virginia will also be done this year, Mattonen said.
In response to a question about road reconstruction also being done of the opposite end of Gilbert, Mattonen said, "MnDOT coordinated with the City of Gilbert to schedule work that Gilbert needed to complete in 2020 to assist with a separate City of Gilbert construction project and their funding."
Here is an outline of the total two-year project, as stated in a Mesabi Daily News story last October.
— Rural section from Highway 53 near Eveleth to New York Avenue in Gilbert and urban section from New York Avenue to Highway 135.
— Removal and replacement of all pavement, curb and gutter and sidewalk. Infrastructure work, said Mattonen, includes storm sewer, city utilities, water mains and sanitary sewers.
— Pedestrian curb ramps updated to meet ADA standards.
— New continuous lighting system throughout Gilbert.
— Bike lanes added to both sides of the roadway in the business district (New York to Indiana avenues).
— Turn lanes along Highway 37 between Eveleth and Gilbert — (1) Station 44 a right turn lane for westbound traffic; (2) West French Avenue in Genoa a right turn lane for westbound traffic; (3) County 97 (Sparta Road) a bypass lane on the outside of westbound TH 37 traffic; (4) Deerwood Drive a right turn lane for westbound traffic on TH 37; (5) Circle Drive a right turn lane for westbound traffic.
— Bumpouts — a sidewalk extension into the street to shorten crossing distances for pedestrians — are planned at the following locations along Broadway. They are (1) Louisiana Avenue, north side of Highway 37 only; (2) Virginia Avenue, north side of 37 only; (3) New York Avenue, north and south sides of 37; (4) Iowa Avenue, north and south sides of 37; and (5) Michigan Avenue north side only.
In a February 2020 MDN story, Kerfeld said MnDOT had recommended one traffic lane in each direction through Gilbert, instead of the present two lanes in each direction. However, voters decided to stay with the current number of lanes.
In June of this year, according to a Mesabi Daily News story, the reconstruction plan underwent some revisions because of the COVID crisis. Original plans were to do the business core from New York Avenue to Highway 135. However, because of the COVID situation, the process for acquiring necessary easements was slowed down.
The project is being funded by the federal government with a state match. Gilbert has some participation costs to pay for a portion of the parking lane construction, continuous lighting replacement and thicker than standard sidewalk.
Kerfeld said MnDOT is posting project status updates on the bulletin board outside the Gilbert City Hall.
