MOUNTAIN IRON — A 23-year-old Hibbing woman suffered life-threatening injuries Monday night after she was involved in a two-vehicle collision on southbound Highway 169 at the Campground Road, the Minnesota State Patrol said in a news release.
At about 9 p.m., Tori Lynn Ostman was driving a Chevrolet Blazer southbound on Highway 169 when she crashed into a Dodge Ram, the news release reads. Ryan Everett Grife, 20, of Deer River, was traveling northbound on the highway and attempting to cross onto County Road 101 when his vehicle was hit.
North Memorial Air Care airlifted Ostman to Essentia-St. Mary’s in Duluth.
Toxicology reports show that Grife had no alcohol in his system, the report reads. It is unknown whether Ostman was under the influence when driving.
St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia Fire Department also responded to the scene.
