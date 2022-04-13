HIBBING — Hibbing Public Utilities has a new name. A new direction. And a new power supply contract.
The century-old power plant is now the Hibbing Renewable Energy Center.
The utility was officially renamed this week.
“This is part of an effort to recognize the future of the power plant,” Luke Peterson, Hibbing Renewable Energy Center general manager said. “Not coincidentally, it’s our 100th anniversary. The name change reflects a tie to the past and to the future.”
The utility in recent months has taken several major steps to produce power more efficiently and independently.
In November, the utility re-fired an idled biomass wood boiler to provide locally-sourced power to the utility’s nearly 5,000 customers.
The boiler consumes about 16 semi-truck loads of wood chips per day.
The wood chips are supplied by a northeastern Minnesota logger.
Over a frigid and prolonged winter, the boiler operated smoothly, Peterson said.
“It ran very well,” Peterson said. “It was the most efficient it’s run in years and it’s only going to get better. We have some more opportunities and that’s what this summer is for. There’s lots of belts, wheels and bearings to be greased.”
A new five-year power supply contract with Minnesota Power was officially signed by both parties Monday.An existing power supply contract between the utility and Minnesota Power was scheduled to expire in 2024.
The utility had until the end of March 2022 to deliver a cancellation notice to Minnesota Power.
But Hibbing never delivered a cancellation.
Instead, the two utility’s negotiated a new deal.
Under the new agreement, Hibbing Renewable Energy Center will produce 75 percent of its own power.
The remaining 25 percent of the utility’s power needs will be supplied by Minnesota Power.
Hibbing Mayor Rick Cannata said the city has for years been seeking to gain more say over the utility’s ability to produce its own power.
“For 12 years, I’ve been working as mayor to get some control over it,” Cannata said. “With this, if a customer wants to stay on steam, they can stay on steam and if they want to get off steam, they can. I think this is a big deal for the city and the PUC.”
Minnesota Power officials say they’re also pleased with the agreement.
“Key terms were signed on March 22, our teams worked together to put together the final agreement and now we’re moving forward in putting it in practice,” Frank Frederickson, Minnesota Power vice president – customer experience said. “It’s what they wanted to do and we found a path for them to do what they wanted.”
Cannata said the new deal benefits Hibbing utility customers and both utilities.
---
With re-firing of the wood boiler, Hibbing has the ability to produce the majority of its own power needs, he said.
Electricity from Minnesota Power’s Boswell Energy Center in Cohasset will supply any additional needed power, he said.
“It’s going to keep the PUC going, support local jobs and keep jobs at Boswell too,” Cannata said. “It’s a good deal for taxpayers and ratepayers.”
The biomass boiler, coupled with the Minnesota Power deal, provides customers with rate stability, Peterson said.
“We have the ability to use multiple fuels, gas, coal and wood,” Peterson said. “That’s really the future of self sustainability and having a more robust, diverse economy.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.