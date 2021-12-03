HIBBING — The Hibbing Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of an early morning fire in Hibbing, according to the Friends of the Northland Fire Wire.
The fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of 7th Avenue East. The fire was contained to an outside area of the triplex by the homeowner using a fire extinguisher and Hibbing firefighters.
No injuries were reported.
The Chisholm, Keewatin, and Virginia fire departments were also dispatched to the scene as part of the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System, but were cancelled while en route.
---
Firefighters battle garage fire near Ely
ELY — Four Ely area fire departments fought a garage fire Thursday night near Ely.
The blaze was reported around 6:25 p.m. in the 2600 block of Grant McMahon Boulevard. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the attached garage of the home. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Departments responding to the fire included: Morse-Fall Lake, Ely, Eagles Nest, and Babbitt.
