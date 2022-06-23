Hibbing to move forward on construction phase of Hull Rust Mine View project

HIBBING — A multi-year project to expand the Hull Rust Mine View took another step toward completion Wednesday night as the Hibbing City Council voted to move forward on new building construction, which carries a price tag of $2,602,500.
City Services Director Nick Arola presented the item to the council and with no discussion a motion by Councilor Jennifer Hoffman Saccoman, with support from Councilor James Bayliss, passed on a 5-0 vote.
Mayor Rick Cannata and Councilor John Schweiberger were absent.
“Thank you Mr. (Arola), I know it’s been a lot of work and it’s been a while trying to get it to move forward, with a lot of glitches and a lot of changes and all those things so I appreciate your hard work,” Councilor Tim Harkonen, who was acting mayor for the meeting, said after the vote.
“Hopefully we see the light at the end of the tunnel and get some progress going,” Arola said.
“It’s going to be a nice facility when we get done,” Harkonen said.
Discussion of a new, expanded mine view in Hibbing, started in 2017, after in 2016, it was announced the original mine view location would need to be moved to accommodate future mining at and adjacent to the then Hull Rust Mine View site.
That same year city officials and Cliffs Natural Resources, which manages and co-owns Hibbing Taconite, agreed to a land swap that created a new location for Hull Rust, and in 2019, the Hull Rust Mine View opened at its current location at 611 McKinley St., about a half mile west of where it originally operated.
The site overlooks a portion of the Mesabi iron formation and more than 125 years of continuous iron ore mining in Minnesota, according to information found on the attraction’s website.
It’s owned and maintained by the City of Hibbing with the help of volunteers from the Hibbing Tourist/Senior Center. A temporary building was set up at the site in 2019, and the city is hoping to break ground on a permanent structure by next spring, depending on funding, Arola said in a recent story in the Mesabi Tribune.
To this point, according to city figures, Hibbing officials have secured approximately $2.669 million of the approximately $3.897 million needed to complete the project through various public and private donations, Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation grants, American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money, and $1.3 million in State bonding money (announced in 2020).
The remaining roughly $1.228 million will be covered by a mixture of ARPA, grants, sponsorships, and city money.
The building construction portion approved Wednesday is considered part of Phase 3 and when work is complete, there will be a pair of two-season buildings overlooking the Hull Rust Mine overlook which will house a visitor's center, giftshop, restrooms, exhibition space, and a maps plus geology room.
In 2019, more than 25,000 people visited the Hull Rust Mine View, according to the destination’s website.
According to a project synopsis provided to the Mesabi Tribune from the city, in 2016, the total number of visitors to the site was 29,458 persons from 76 countries and all 50 states with an estimated infusion to the range economy of $5.6 million.
The former Hull Rust overlook had “provided an invaluable service to the area by giving locals and tourists a peek into state of the art practices of modern day mining. There are rotary drills, 33 cubic yard shovels and 240-ton production trucks in action on this nationally historic site. and its history that are currently carried out by the Tourist Center Senior Citizens.”
The Hibbing Tourist Senior Center organizes and schedules the volunteers for the Hull Rust Mine View, which in the past has been open from May 15 through September 30 each year. According to Hibbing officials, the “Windows to the World” design has “taken into consideration the existing needs of the current mine view and how they will carry over to the new site, especially the educational aspects about the mining operations.
“This project reflects a consistent approach to managing our city resources while strongly supporting our mining partners as indicated in Hibbing’s most recent comprehensive plan.
Project Readiness and Timeliness,” the project description reads.
