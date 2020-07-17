HIBBING — A Hibbing teacher accused of sending lewd photos to students over social media appeared in court Thursday and is expected to sign a supervised release agreement to avoid jail time as the case progresses.
Jordan Michael Kochevar, 27, of Chisholm, faces four felony counts of sending sexual materials to children. A sixth grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary School, he was placed on administrative leave by the Hibbing School District after he allegedly sent nude photos to four students on or around June 15.
He made his first appearance remotely in Sixth Judicial District Court in Hibbing. Presiding Judge Mark M. Starr set bail at $50,000.
The St. Louis County Attorney’s office said he could post by Friday or sign a supervised release condition with probation, which his attorney, James Perunovich, indicated Kochevar would do. Prosecutors said those conditions would include no contact with minors, no access to the internet and that Kochevar be subject to random searches of his person or electronic devices.
The next court hearing is set for Aug. 27.
Charges against Kochevar stem from a call to authorities placed on June 20, alerting them to a video image sent to a parent’s 10-year-old child via a group Snapchat from “JKOCHEVAR1992,” the criminal complaint reads. The image showed “a Caucasian male showing complete frontal nudity from the chin downward.”
The parent was allegedly able to identify Kochevar as a teacher in the local school district, the complaint reads. A Hibbing investigator viewed another video from JKOCHEVAR1992, which “showed a bare-chested male lowering the camera to his boxer shorts,” the complaint reads. “The male then lowers his boxer shorts” before exposing himself. The investigator went on to learn that similar images were sent to four children.
The investigator met with Kochevar on June 23 when he “stated he was intoxicated” on the night he allegedly sent images to the children, the complaint reads.
Hibbing schools placed him on administrative leave “immediately upon learning of this information,” Superintendent Richard Aldrich wrote in an email. “The District will be investigating this matter further and taking action as warranted.”
