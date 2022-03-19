HIBBING – A group of juniors and seniors from Hibbing High School had an opportunity to learn about job preparedness from industry professionals during a Career Panel event on Wednesday.
The event was hosted by Bluejacket Career Academies and was held in the High School library.
“We are extremely grateful for the representatives from Delta, L & M Radiator, and Fairview who took the time today to come and inspire our students,” Career Academies Director Mikal Brown said in an email following the event.
Brown said that prior to the event, seniors had submitted their resumes to the three industry partners and were given tips on Wednesday on how to improve on them.
“Our juniors heard from Delta and L&M Radiator about employability skills that will help make our students more marketable to future employers,” Brown said. “It’s so amazing that our students are able to hear directly from these area professionals about the do’s and don’ts in the workforce.”
Jeff Perunovich, a Physician Recruitment Specialist at Fairview Range Medical Center, Matt Paul, Operations Manager and Justin Fosso, Brand Advisor from Delta Air Lines, and Kelly Hertling Human Resources Manager and Dee Crist Human Resources Talent Assistant, from L & M Radiator participated on Wednesday.
“I think it’s a great opportunity that I wish I had earlier in my career,” Paul said, adding that he hopes the experience will allow the students to better describe themselves and their skills to represent their employability to prospective employers.
Fosso, who is also a Hibbing City Councilor, said he feels the event provided a great opportunity for high school juniors and seniors to partner with community members to develop job seeking skills.
Hertling and Crist said they found it rewarding to help the students to prepare for their future.
“I think it’s great,” Hurtl said.
Perunovich also had positive feedback on the event.
“I thought it went very well, and I think this Career Panel program is a good option for the students,” he said.
Reflecting on his personal experience, Perunovich said he found his very first resume to be far off from what he first perceived of being clean and standing out.
“It’s better to learn sooner rather than later for these students,’ he said.
During their presentation, Perunovich and Paul stressed the importance of first impressions, and encouraged students to keep their resumes “clean.”
“You’re not coming in with a ton of experience,” Paul told students, adding that prospective employers are aware of that when someone fresh out of high school is applying for a job.
Perunovich suggested students conduct an online search of job descriptions in the event they’re struggling to provide a job description of a job they’ve held while going to school.
Hertling and Crist stressed the importance of listing classes that are pertinent to the career field they are entering, and to look carefully at all sections of their resume, not just their work experience. They also recommended listing extracurricular activities, including sports on a resume as they demonstrate the ability to multitask, time management skills, and maintain the grade point average needed to participate.
While the business professionals critiqued the students’ resumes on Wednesday, Brown discovered some of them didn’t hold their original format once printed. Calling it a “teachable moment,” he encouraged students to review their resume once it’s printed, or uploaded to a website.
Paul and Perunovich said it’s something they’ve experienced, particularly when a resume is created in one computer operating system and then downloaded using another.
Brown said an added bonus to the Career Panel was that students were able to hear about career opportunities right in the Hibbing area.
“These industry partners have both global and domestic opportunities that our students could aspire to land,” Brown said. “These experiences add so much to the future opportunities for our students — we are so grateful that we have industry partners willing to participate.”
Perunovich echoed his sentiments, while mentioning the positive impact of Bluejacket Career Academies, while pointing out career opportunities and apprenticeships right in the local market.
“In a small town sometimes you don’t realize the great opportunities that are available,” he said.
