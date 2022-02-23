Jace Stimac, A fifth grader from the Lincoln Elementary School is among the students from across Minnesota selected to participate in Envision’s National Leadership Forum: Pathways to STEM, at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.
HIBBING — A fifth grader from the Lincoln Elementary School is among the students from across Minnesota selected to participate in Envision’s National Leadership Forum: Pathways to STEM, at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.
Jace Stimac was nominated for the honor by his teacher, Christine Majerle.
“Of course, I took into account his academic performance, work ethic and leadership potential,” Majerle said. “He’s responsible, respectful, has a positive attitude and challenges himself — I thought he’d be a good fit for the program, and I am glad to hear that he is planning on attending.”
The news came as a surprise to Stimac.
“I was pretty excited,” he said.
His parents, Gina and Jerry were also thrilled.
“We are so proud of him,” Gina said.
Stimac said math is his favorite school subject, and that he is looking forward to expanding his knowledge. His future aspirations include someday working at and eventually becoming a partner in his family’s business, Arrow Auto Glass and Supply, Inc.
National Youth Leadership Pathways to STEAM enables students like Stimac to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom, according to a press release.
Stimac recently joined the Hibbing Archery Club, and in addition to archery, said he enjoys playing video games, particularly games that he can create.
Amanda Freitag Thomas, Senior Vice President for Envision and alumna of Envision, shared her thoughts on this year’s Pathway to STEAM.
The Hibbing School District has had students participate in Envision’s programs since about 2007, more recently 2017 Lincoln students have been attending STEM, according to Majerle.
“As an alumna of Envision myself, I am excited for Jace to meet, work, and collaborate with fellow high-aspiring students from other cities and schools,” Freitag said. “Hands down, my favorite part of attending an envision program was being with motivated students in an environment designed to help us challenge our assumptions, meet new people, and grow. Creating that same learning environment is a central focus for all of our programs.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.