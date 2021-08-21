Hibbing student led fundraiser successful

HIBBING — Hibbing High School senior Mia Stish has witnessed the generosity of the community before, but on Thursday she was “truly amazed” by the amount of items donated during the student council’s six-hour “fill the bus” school supply drive.
Not only were there enough supplies to fill a room at the school full of notebooks, pens, mechanical pencils, calculators, sanitizing wipes and tissue boxes, but also plenty of crayons, markers, scissors, book covers, and wooden pencils to donate to five local elementary schools.
“It’s inspiring to see all the people come out” to give to the cause, said the student council treasurer, who has been involved in the back-to-school supply drive since it launched in 2018.
The initial goal was to collect supplies to fill the high school’s “Room of Requirement,” said one of the student council advisors, teacher Dana Lindstrom.
The Room of Requirement started as a closet in the school six years ago, where students in need could find such things as snacks or school supplies. Five years ago, the closet expanded into an “official room.”
It now houses a large assortment of clothing, snacks, food for home, toiletries, even prom dresses and tuxedos.
And, of course, school supplies.
All the “necessities,” Stish said, for “less fortunate students to have a productive school day and a productive life.”
Students came up with the idea, and the room has been filled, funded and supported by the community, Lindstrom said.
Four years ago, the student council decided to launch the supply drive since school supplies are the things most needed at the beginning of the academic year, she added.
At least 25 of the 40 student council members stood outside a school bus Thursday afternoon, on a rather steamy day, to assist with “fill the bus.” Some were there the entire time from noon to 6 p.m., others for a few hours.
“It was super nice to see all the faces and meet people,” Stish said.
All of the members are involved in some capacity, whether organizing or helping at the event or delivering supplies to other schools, Lindstrom noted. Supplies more appropriate for the younger grades were delivered to Hibbing’s Greenhaven, Washington, and Lincoln elementary schools, along with Assumption Catholic School and Victory Christian Academy.
This year’s supply drive “went really well,” Lindstrom said. “The kids love to see everyone come out and support them. The kids are so appreciative.” And it’s uplifting, as well, for the community to see the volunteerism of the students, she said.
“It’s a nice thing for the community to get out and do something to support each other,” Stish said, adding a big “thank you to everyone” who donated. “It makes us want to do more and plan more stuff for the community.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.