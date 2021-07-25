HIBBING — More than one year after the Iron Range shuddered at the arrival of the COVID-19, businesses, restaurants and school systems are actively trying to hire people to fill backlogged openings and newly vacated positions. The City of Hibbing is now in similar circumstances, as its staff makes an attempt to return to a new normal.
But there have been additional shake ups to the city’s structure. In recent months, Tom Dicklich resigned from his role as city administrator to take on the executive director position at the Minnesota State Building and Construction Trades Council. In response, the Hibbing City Council this past Tuesday appointed Pete Hyduke as the interim replacement to oversee the community’s affairs.
At City Hall on Thursday, Hyduke, 64, told the Mesabi Tribune that he spent 35 years working for the city. It is his hometown. His wife retired from the local school district. They have family here. “And the people that I work with here are outstanding,” he said.
Still, he expects to stick to his original retirement plan of stepping down from the temporary job in December. “I took the job to finish on a high note,” he said. “I didn’t want the city to be shorthanded.”
Knowing about the upcoming retirement, Theresa Tourville, who heads the city’s human resources department, said the following day in a phone interview that she planned to post the administrator job on the website and social media page. The contract job: “It’s running the city and overseeing all the department heads,” she said when asked to summarize the official duties. The annual pay:Between $180,000 and $144,000.
Now Tourville and city officials are also looking to hire someone to take over Hyduke’s former responsibilities. She noted the newly created “manager of recreation and city services” job to be posted.
Meanwhile, city officials are also trying to replace Mary Ann Kepler, the beloved city clerk who recently retired. They expect more people working in local government may leave their jobs in the next few years as they become eligible for retirement — a trend suffered across the aging cities in the region.
Drop in job applications
The City of Hibbing has been running up against a long known issue: declining numbers of overall applicants, Tourville said. And while cuts of the population argue over whether the pandemic and unemployment benefits have hindered hirings in small businesses and restaurants, she said she considered 2020 a misnomer and noted that she has seen a steady decline in applications for the citysince she began working here more than a decade ago.
“In 1997, we’d see 100 people applying for an opening for a heavy equipment operator,” Tourville said. “Now I’m thrilled because we got 10 applications for the same job.”
The reasons for the lack of applicants are not based solely on the pandemic or the distribution of unemployment benefits, city officials said, and more so a combination of factors including an aging population, lifestyle, economic opportunities, wages, etc., according to reports from the Minnesota Employment and Economic Development.
Silver-linings
Last year, city officials did not advertise much for job openings during the pandemic and instead focused on keeping its 136 full-time employees working, though it could not accommodate seasonal workers and college students. In recent months, officials have welcomed back most of the staff, and they have hired GovHRUSA, a human resources consulting firm with an office in Minneapolis to help recruit newcomers to the Northland.
The city must fill several positions including police officers and firefighters. Such jobs have become seemingly permanent fixtures on job posting websites across the region and state.
In a silver-lining, Tourville said, the city has been receiving more applications from people who live in cities and out-of-state. “Northern Minnesota isn’t New York City, and because of COVID, people don’t want to be in the cities,” she added. “We have lakes and recreation areas.”
