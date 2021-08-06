HIBBING — Hibbing school officials won’t require students or staff to wear masks inside the building to start the 2021-22 school year.
The district’s Head Nurse, Deanna Lindholm, told the school board Wednesday that plans could change in a hurry, but for now they want to start the school year off as normal as possible while still keeping kids safe.
“At this point we are going to agree to not wear masks. Does that mean that three months down the road, six months down the road we won’t have to wear masks for a short time? We might have to but we want to start off the school year and kind of see how it goes,” Lindholm said.
With COVID-19 cases on the rise again — particularly the so-called Delta variant — school officials across the state and country are starting to take a look at their plans heading into the new school year.
Hibbing Superintendent Richard Aldrich told school board members during their regular monthly meeting that he sent out information to community members, parents and board members Tuesday outlining the plan his staff had put together.
“We are not recommending that masks are required of students to start the school year at any grade level. What we are recommending is that if a parent chooses to send their child in a mask or if a staff member chooses to wear a mask, we support that and we are happy to support that,” Aldrich said. “But to require is a completely different topic.”
He also said he has spoken to area superintendents from “Brainerd north,” and that they are all on the same page.
“We’ve kind of come together on a unified front to say that we’re not going to create separate policies seven miles away from Chisholm and 10 miles away from Nashwauk-Keewatin and pit us against one another,” Aldrich said. “So we are really unified as a superintendent group to say we support the recommendations but we are not going to go above and beyond that.”
Aldrich told the board members that the Minnesota Department of Health, the Minnesota Department of Education and the governor have all pulled back on mandates, and have only made recommendations.
“What they’ve done, and maybe this is me being a little bit cynical, I think it’s pretty truthful, this is a hot potato that they’ve thrown in school’s laps because it’s easier to say ‘we recommend it and now schools you have the authority, you have the power to make these decisions,’” Aldrich said. “And really these are health department decisions, nothing against any of my school board members, but I don’t feel school board members, you or anywhere in the state, are necessarily qualified to make these decisions.”
It’s very early, Aldrich added, saying that circumstances and situations can change, “so to make a hard and fast decision today and try and stick with it for a whole school year is realistic either.”
Lindholm said the key to a successful school year for students will be to keep COVID out of the building, so administration will be strict on the fact that if a student or staff comes to school with symptoms related to it they will have to go home and either be tested or get an alternate diagnosis from a health care provider before they can come back.
“If we can keep it out of here we will be OK. If we get it in the building it will be much harder for us to control it when it’s here,” Lindholm said.
School officials will have little to no say in some COVID-19 related requirements, like mask mandates on buses, which is a federal decision, and rules for quarantine times that come from the MDH.
Currently, anyone that tests positive will have to stay home for 10 days.
Aldrich said the district will try to take more of a “scalpel approach” this year rather than an all-in approach.
“Quarantine was probably more destructive than anything that happened in this school district last year. It affected sports, it affected classrooms, it affected people’s sick leave times. It was just completely destructive,” Aldrich said.
Lindholm agreed.
“Last year we quarantined hundreds of kids and it was an absolute nightmare,” she said, adding that last year the district had “absolutely no direct school transmissions from one student to another but they were still sending home entire classrooms for 14 days even though no one else in the class tested positive.
This year they will take a different approach which will include contact tracing and parent/guardian notification, but instead of sending home students who may have been direct contacts, district staff will ask parents to self-monitor those kids for 14 days.
“We are just going to try and lessen the number of kids that are sitting at home that probably really didn’t have to last year,” Lindholm said, adding that each situation will be different so each may have to be handled a little differently.
