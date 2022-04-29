Hibbing school officials targeting mental health issues

HIBBING — The Hibbing School District is moving forward on at least two projects with student mental health in mind.
Both were discussed in length during the last regular board meeting on April 20.
Nathan Lutzka, director of special programs for the district, told the board that space will be devoted at both the high school and the Lincoln Elementary School for day treatment programs through a collaboration with North Homes Children and Family Services in Grand Rapids.
The plan is to have the spaces available starting next fall.
“What that would provide students is one hour of psychotherapy and two hours of skills and then the rest of their day would be their academics,” Lutzka said. “But we definitely feel like that type of service is needed at both levels so one program will serve kids that are 7-12 and the other would be K-6.”
North Homes Children and Family Services is a private, non-profit agency that provides comprehensive mental health services to children and families across Northern Minnesota.
Superintendent Richard Aldrich told the board that North Homes is looking at two full-time staff members that they would dedicate to the day treatment program at no cost to the district.
“Nathan and I met with the directors and some of the staff of North Homes and they’ve just really been a great partner, really easy to work with and been really responsive to our needs,” Aldrich said. “This is a need that we’ve addressed and they brought it forward and initially here in the beginning it looked like it will be at zero cost to the district.”
Director Jeff Polcher asked if the program was being funded by grants, to which
Lutzka said that day treatment, if run correctly, is a “revenue source” for North Homes.
“They are getting some grants, they mentioned to us, to kind of move it along but it (isn’t) necessarily going to live or die from that,” Lutzka said. “The cap for each program is eight kids, which isn’t a large number, but we definitely know that we have that or more. We’re hoping that we can get kids in, get kids out.”
Lutzka added that there is a day treatment program in Deer River that the district partners with for some students that’s been very successful.
“Like Mr. Aldrich said they’ve been great partners for us but in addition to that they provided mental health support K-12 so that’s been helpful too,” He said.
There isn’t a therapist in place yet. Lutzka said Hibbing school officials had conducted interviews and thought they found a therapist, but that person took another job so he will be working with North Homes to try and fill the position.
“We’re hopeful that that hire will fill the gap for some of the things we are trying to accomplish with kid’s mental health needs as they continue to increase,” he said.
—
Lutka also touched on a second project that is moving forward, saying the district is going to put a multi sensory room in the Lincoln Elementary by next school year. This is a continuation of a project started in 2020 to put similar rooms in all the district’s buildings, which was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the shutdowns that followed.
There is already a similar room in the high school.
According to a Facebook post by the district in 2020, “Room 111 at HHS has been cleared out! On March 2nd and 3rd, the room will be transformed into a life-altering space called a Multi-Sensory Room.
“Multi-Sensory Environments are controlled, meaningful, and demand-free spaces designed to empower users to overcome sensory deficits. The room is designed for students affected by: Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), mental health issues, anxiety, post traumatic stress syndrome, traumatic brian injury, and pain.”
Lutzka said he worked with a company called Southpaw that specializes in sensory integration, and provides equipment and different activities for kids that have sensory issues.
“It’s not necessarily for kids that might be autistic but it could be kids that have anxiety and just need a place to cool down, so it’s got different seating, different sounds… it's a pretty interactive room for kids,” Lutzka said. “Staff have used it too.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.