Hibbing school district lifts mask mandate

HIBBING — Masks are now optional in the Hibbing School District.
On Wednesday, the school board voted unanimously to rescind a resolution regarding face coverings for the 2021-22 school year put into place in September 2021, effective this morning.
The move comes about a week after the Rock Ridge School Board voted 6-3 to end its mandate and at a time when COVID-19 positive cases are steadily dropping across St. Louis County, Minnesota and the United States, after peaking at all time highs in mid-January.
Hibbing schools enacted the resolution requiring facemasks to be worn by anyone in a district building a few weeks into the school year and Rock Ridge soon followed.
Earlier this year, Hibbing board members voted to loosen restrictions somewhat by only requiring the masks until 3 p.m. daily.
A majority of the surrounding school districts, including Mountain Iron-Buhl and the St. Louis County schools, did not enact any sort of mask mandates this school year.
Hibbing Superintendent Richard Aldrich said earlier this week by email that the district’s goal with all of its covid mitigation strategies has been to remain in-person for instruction.
“Although the impact of Covid on students and staff has been terrible, the Hibbing Schools have remained in-person to date for all of the 2021-22 school year. If this is our measure, I believe the resolution was effective,” he said. “Since the latest area wide Omicron spike, our positive case numbers have dropped dramatically. We are nearly at the low levels we saw before the school year started. Our masking decisions are driven by local data. Today, the data points toward strongly recommended, not required.”
He also said he was “proud of and thankful for the support of our students, parents, staff and the entire school community related to our Covid Strategies. We are hopeful that the worst is behind us.”
On Wednesday, prior to the vote, Aldrich updated the board on the current situation within the district while noting a significant drop in positive case numbers throughout the county.
“Our local data and our school data, which should be driving our decisions, and I have good news — I haven’t given you good news in I don’t know how long and I hate to keep being the bearer of bad news, but I’ve got good news today,” Aldrich said. “For the week of 2/19 through today, we have had, for new confirmed cases, we’ve had two students at the high school, one student and one staff at the Lincoln, one student and zero staff at the Greenhaven, and one student and two staff at the Washington. So these numbers are very, very positive. I was sharing numbers in the upper 80’s per building with you just recently.”
Hibbing Head Nurse Deanna Lindholm told the board that while January was a tough month, and February was a little better, March is “really looking good for us.”
“Covid is still there. I don’t think we will ever get to the point where we will not have COVID in the community. I think we are going to have to look at this like it’s a virus, it’s here, like the other viruses that are here, the common cold or whatever, and we’re going to have to just kind of find ways to navigate that,” Lindholm said. “I don’t think we’re seeing as many kids, as much transmission. I don’t think we are seeing as many people getting sick.”
Lindholm said the district will start looking at shortening some of its quarantining number but that the Minnesota Department of Health is still “kind of hanging on to the 10 days, the 14 days at home for kids.”
According to data compiled by Minnesota Public Radio News and reported Wednesday, Minnesota’s newest COVID-19 numbers offer evidence of a rapidly receding surge, with fewer than 100 COVID patients in ICUs now and active cases below 10,000, the lowest levels for both since August.
While the metrics aren’t yet down to their summer lows they are headed in the right direction. Statewide, new daily cases are trending at their lowest point since September.
Overall, there are about 9,800 active, confirmed COVID-19 cases in Minnesota. That’s down dramatically from mid-January, when active cases topped 67,000.
MPR News is also reporting that hospitalization counts have also fallen rapidly — 622 people are currently hospitalized with COVID, with 98 people needing an intensive care bed.
On Friday, state data showed 801 COVID hospitalizations with 126 ICU patients.
Mask mandates have been a controversial topic throughout the length of the pandemic, and no place has that been more evident than in school districts.
There was pushback when Hibbing made the move to mandate masks that has continued until now. During the first few days the mandate was in effect, a group of about 50 people, including parents and some students, stood outside of the high school holding signs and protesting the decision.
About 100 people attended the school board meeting (which had to be moved into the high school auditorium) where the resolution was passed on a 5 to 1 vote with only board member Mike Egan voting no. The vote came about an hour after the meeting started and several individuals spoke in opposition to the mandate.
And at one point there was some talk on social media about Hibbing parents hiring a lawyer to fight the mandate, with money donated to a crowdfunding campaign to pay the attorney’s retainer, but that never really materialized.
On the other side of the Range, nearly 300 plaintiffs in the Rock Ridge School District signed on to a lawsuit, which sought a restraining order against the COVID-19 mitigation plan the district put in place, which required masking inside school facilities.
In October, Sixth District Judge Robert C. Friday said the plaintiffs failed to meet their burden of demonstrating an irreparable harm entitling them to the extraordinary relief a restraining order offers.
“Based on the precedents which guide this Court, the constitutional harms complained of by the plaintiffs are not real but imagined.’’
The group dropped the lawsuit soon after the decision.
