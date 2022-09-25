HIBBING — Measures taken by the Hibbing School District at the start of the 2021-2022 school year to help students catch up from two years of COVID appear to be paying off.
The Hibbing School District performed above state average in math, reading and science, according to 2022 Minnesota Comprehensive Assessment (MCA) test results.
Still, statewide results for all schools and Hibbing’s results are below 2019 scores.
“It was tough and kids weren’t tested (MCA’s) during COVID (2021),” Hibbing Superintendent Rick Aldrich said. “All of our results are down, but I feel we’ve bounced back.”
Statewide the number of students meeting standards in math, reading, and science, for 2022 according to the Minnesota Report Card are as follows: Math, 44.8%; reading, 51.1%; and science, 41.3%.
Students in the Hibbing Public School District meeting standards in those three areas in 2022 are: Math, 47.4%; reading, 56%; and science 45.9%., according to the Minnesota Report Card.
Aldrich said at the elementary level principals had to re-teach lessons on how to walk in a hallway, sit in classrooms and raise their hands before speaking.
“So it was a huge catch up,” Aldrich said.
MCA’s in reading and math are administered in third through eighth grade classes. Fifth and 10th grade classes are administered the science test. 10th grade students are tested in English. Eleventh grade students are tested in math.
Carrie McDonald, kindergarten through second grade principal at Greenhaven Elementary, district curriculum and professional coordinator and co-director for the district’s Title 1 program,
said the Minnesota Department of Education offers an opt out open for students, but unfortunately for those students, their results are recorded as not meeting standards.
McDonald explained at the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year the district introduced a multi-tiered system of support.
“Different tiers of support are based on where students are at,” McDonald said. “As students have more and more needs, they move up the pyramid to have more and more support.”
McDonald said the district added a number of things academically and to meet students’ social and emotional needs.
“We’ve been updating our curriculum through the district and our district has committed dollars to update curriculum for the past three school years,” she said.
McDonald went on to say that the district also revamped its Title 1 program by implementing a Fast Bridge system that includes a lot of screening to assess students who appear to struggle with school-wide assessments, focusing on “where they are struggling, and what are their needs.”
The system looks to improve growth by finding out where students are at and creating an individualized learning plan to help them reach maximum growth. McDonald noted that an individualized learning plan is different from an individual education program (IEP), used for special education.
McDonald said she has witnessed first-hand the impact of helping students achieve academic growth.
“Once in a program and you see and feel the growth, the smiles on their faces and self-esteem makes school more enjoyable for them,” McDonald said.
The Hibbing School District hired additional intervention teachers last school year, and the growth experienced by students in kindergarten through fifth grade was amazing, McDonald added.
McDonald said the measures being taken by the district give a better idea of where a student is at any time during the year, rather than just a one-day snapshot as reflected in the MCA’s.
“The MCA’s are difficult, they are the 'pie in the sky’ test you hope students will do well (on),” McDonald said of the test that offers a one-day snapshot of where a student is at in the spring.
Now that the district has completed its first year with the newly implemented measures, McDonald said it will continue along those lines.
“Last year it was a learning curve,” McDonald said. “We are in a better place to understand the program because we went through one year and know what to do differently and what to focus on.”
“Ultimately, none of it works unless your main focus is building relationships with your students,” McDonald said. None of these strategies, practices, curriculum, work without the first focus being building strong relationships. I think the district has done a good job building relationships with students, families and staff.”
Ranae Seykoa, Principal at Hibbing HIgh School, said the district was more prepared for distance learning last year since students had already been using Ipads and online keyboards in 2020, and hot spots were available at no cost to students needing internet access at home.
“There is no doubt that it was a struggle for everyone for the past couple of years, but our students have worked through it and we are overcoming the learning loss,” Seykora said. “I attribute our gains to our dedicated staff, the rigorous curriculum, and added support for mental wellness.”
Seykora noted that the district has three counselors, a social worker, two Check and Connect mentors to help with attendance, and a partnership with North Homes for in-house therapy and skills lessons.
On early out days, teachers meet in professional learning communities to focus on student achievement and implement methods to increase proficiency and improve school culture, according to Seykora.
“Best of all, we promote the whole child, which means we provide elective courses and extracurriculars that inspire our high schoolers,” she said.
