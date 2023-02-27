HIBBING—Starting March 8 the Hibbing School Board will be starting its meetings at 3:30 p.m.—an hour earlier than in recent months.

Earlier this year the board changed its start time to 4:30 p.m., and at its Feb. 8 meeting had discussed changing it back to 3:30 p.m. Both times are later than neighboring districts, which start at 5 p.m. for the earliest, and as late as 6 p.m.

