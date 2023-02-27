HIBBING—Starting March 8 the Hibbing School Board will be starting its meetings at 3:30 p.m.—an hour earlier than in recent months.
Earlier this year the board changed its start time to 4:30 p.m., and at its Feb. 8 meeting had discussed changing it back to 3:30 p.m. Both times are later than neighboring districts, which start at 5 p.m. for the earliest, and as late as 6 p.m.
On Wednesday the board voted 4 to 2 to revert to a start time of 3:30 p.m. for its meetings, which are typically held on the first Wednesday after the first Monday of each month and on the second Wednesday of each month, according to unofficial meeting minutes. Director Kim McLaughlin and Director Sarah Gabardi voted no.
“I favored the 4:30 start time as it allowed more community members an opportunity to attend our meetings,” Director Kim McLaughlin said on Thursday.
At the meeting on Feb. 8 Gabardi voiced support for a later start time, citing concerns about the public being able to attend if the meetings were changed to 3:30. An attempt to reach Gabardi for comment on Thursday was unsuccessful.
Hibbing School Superintendent Rick Aldrich in an email last week said that since he started four years ago the board had up until recently met at 3:30 at the wish of the board.
Proponents of the earlier start time at the Feb. 8 meeting said it allowed school administration and teachers to attend the meetings directly after the school day.
The board took up the following other matters on Wednesday.
• Awarded a base bid in the amount of $233,733 to Range Cornice & Roofing Company, of Hibbing, for the Lincoln Elementary Roof Project 2023.
• Accepted a resignation from Gina Hill, pupil support assistant at the high school, effective Feb. 24.
• Accepted a resignation from Steve Conant, Custodian I, at the high school, effective March 3.
• Accepted the resignation for purposes of retirement from Thad Johannessohn, industrial technology instructor at the high school, effective June 2.
• Approved a facilities use agreement with the City of Hibbing for the period of Aug. 1, 2023-July 31, 2026.
• Discussed a desire by Hibbing United Educators to negotiate.
