HIBBING—The Theater Department at Hibbing High School has experienced a lot of growth the past four years, and the school board recently heard from people who want to keep the momentum growing.

Megan Reynolds, the director for the fall One Act and the spring play, along with drama students and some parents addressed the school board last week about the importance role drama plays in the school district and the positive impact it has on students.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments