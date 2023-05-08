HIBBING—The Theater Department at Hibbing High School has experienced a lot of growth the past four years, and the school board recently heard from people who want to keep the momentum growing.
Megan Reynolds, the director for the fall One Act and the spring play, along with drama students and some parents addressed the school board last week about the importance role drama plays in the school district and the positive impact it has on students.
“We have built the extracurricular program into a much stronger program, student participation has grown, audience numbers have increased, and our students’ skills, mental health, and confidence have flourished,” Reynolds wrote in an email ahead of the board meeting last Wednesday, echoing that same sentiment at the board meeting.
“Before I arrived, our One Act team commonly finished at the bottom of the rankings in the subsectional contest,” Reynolds noted in the email. “For the last two years, we have not only progressed to sectionals, but this past February, we placed third at our sectional meet.”
Reynolds said she didn’t have a specific “ask” for the board last week, but said she wanted to partner with the board to advocate for theater and performing arts in general because of the benefit to the students.
Students took to the podium during the school board meeting and told how drama helped them build confidence and skills, such as public speaking.
In January Susan Nelson, who taught a theater program for seventh through 12th grade retired, creating a void in the Theater Department. Nelson taught an Introduction to Theater Class in partnership between the district and the University of Minnesota-Duluth, according to Hibbing High School Principal Ranae Seykora.
Hibbing School Superintendent Rick Aldrich explained the licensure held by Nelson is a “very difficult license to find.”
“Instead, the standards will be addressed in other courses like P.E., Art, Etc.,” Aldrich said in an email on Friday.
Reynolds talked about the success of the HHS Drama Department, and how Megan Zubich, Director of the fall play has worked with Hibbing Community Education to spark interest in drama with the younger students. She said 30 students from the Lincoln Elementary participated in the production last fall, and there are plans to include the elementary kids for the 2023 fall production, she said.
In her recommendations to the school board, Reynolds suggested the board develop a plan to continue the program in the event she should ever step down to prevent its collapse.
Reynolds also suggested the district look into adding a technical director with professional industry level skills to optimize lighting and other equipment, and coordinate productions at the historic HHS Auditorium.
