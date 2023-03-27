HIBBING—The Hibbing School Board took action on Wednesday to hire a school psychologist.
Nathan Reid was hired as a 1.0 full-time equivalent (FTE) school psychologist and is set to start with the district on Aug. 28.
Reid was recommended by Nathan Lutzka, Director of Special Education, and will serve students with disabilities in kindergarten through 12th grade.
“The school psychologist plays an important role in our district as a resource for students and staff,” Lutzka said in an email last week. “Not only do they conduct evaluations for students to access special services, they are also vital participants in our crisis response and child study teams. School psychologists use evidence-based practices to provide consultation to staff on interventions, accommodations, and modifications to implement, in order for students to have an inclusive experience in school.”
The board took up the following other matters at its meeting on Wednesday.
• Hired Wayne Kangas as junior high softball co-coach, retroactive to March 21.
• Hired Greta Kolstad as junior high softball co-coach, retroactive to March 21.
• Accepted the resignation of Ellis Wojciehowski as temporary head wrestling coach, retroactive to March 15.
All decisions were made in unanimous votes as verified by the district.
