Hibbing school board discusses rise in COVID-19 cases

HIBBING — Two weeks after loosening mask requirements in Hibbing School District buildings after 3 p.m. the school board was set to discuss a “Mitigation Matrix” that if passed would have mapped out under what circumstances face coverings would still be required.
But that item was abruptly removed from the agenda without discussion at the start of Wednesday’s regular board meeting.
A potential explanation for why came later in the meeting during Superintendent Richard Aldrich’s biweekly COVID-19 update to the board: The number of positive cases have jumped significantly since the Jan. 5 meeting, where the board determined masks would be optional after 3 p.m.
Aldrich told the board that the Central Saint Louis County biweekly average of positive cases had doubled in two weeks.
“COVID cases are on the rise in our area,” Aldrich said, adding that cases are also on the rise in the district. “When we met last time on Jan. 5, I shared with you that our numbers were relatively low, things were looking really positive. Since then our numbers have almost tripled.”
Over the last four days, Aldrich said there have been 21 new positive cases at the high school; seven students and a staff member at the Lincoln; four students and one staff member at the Greenhaven; and four students and one staff member at the Washington.
As of Wednesday, 49 students and three staff were in quarantine because they tested positive, 118 students are out with symptoms and awaiting test results, and 352 students are close contacts but are still attending school and being monitored.
“That number is four times as high as when we talked a (couple) weeks ago,” Aldrich said. “Again it was a much rosier picture just a couple of weeks ago. It’s evidence of how quickly things can change.”
In September 2021, Hibbing was one of the first of only a few school districts on the Iron Range to pass a mask mandate resolution, requiring them of anyone entering a district building.
Rock Ridge followed soon after while other districts in the area, like St. Louis County Schools and Mountain Iron-Buhl, have remained mask-optional.
The Hibbing resolution gave Aldrich the authority to require face coverings until the school board, administration and public health officials “deems it in the best interest of the school district and its students to implement different health and safety measures.”
On Wednesday, there was no formal indication by the board whether the “Hibbing School District COVID-19 Mitigation Matrix” would be on a future agenda.
The Matrix, which was included in the school board packet, maps out a potential masking policy going forward — should it be included on a future agenda — based on the percent of students who test positive for COVID-19 during a seven-day period.
According to the Matrix, if the seven-day average is:
• Less than one percent, normal operation.
• Between 1 and 2.9 percent, recommend face coverings for staff and students.
• Between 3 and 4.9 percent, share communication about the level of transmission and strongly recommend face coverings for K through 12.
• More than five percent, face coverings required for all students and staff K through 12. Or three or more positive cases in the same elementary classroom, that classroom can mask.
According to the Matrix, regardless of indicator, the district may require masks for special events regardless of the average cases.
The United States as a whole is seeing a large surge in positive cases, led by the omicron variant of the virus, which has seen the seven-day average skyrocket to more than 750,000 positive cases.
That number is nearly three times higher than it was in January 2021, when the seven-day average peaked at more than 250,000.
In Minnesota, Minnesota Public Radio News reported Tuesday that the newest figures show confirmed, active cases topping 64,000 — down slightly from the prior day but still one of the highest counts in the pandemic.
The percentage of COVID tests coming back positive is trending at about 17 percent, according to MPR News calculations — down slightly from Friday’s peak but still more than three times the 5 percent officials find concerning.
The post-holidays surge is being driven almost entirely by COVID’s omicron mutation.
COVID hospitalizations remain high — 1,610 people are hospitalized — but the count of intensive care cases has ticked down in recent days, with 248 currently needing an ICU bed.
