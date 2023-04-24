HIBBING—Hibbing School Board Directors on Wednesday approved a school calendar for the 2023-2024 School Year, and also approved precautionary reductions.

The 2023-2024 school calendar consists of 181 teacher days and 172 student days. An early learning through 12th grade visitation day is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 5, followed by the first day of school on Sept. 6. The last day of school for the 2023-2024 school year is set for May 30, 2024 with graduation on May 31, 2024.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments