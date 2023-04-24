HIBBING—Hibbing School Board Directors on Wednesday approved a school calendar for the 2023-2024 School Year, and also approved precautionary reductions.
The 2023-2024 school calendar consists of 181 teacher days and 172 student days. An early learning through 12th grade visitation day is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 5, followed by the first day of school on Sept. 6. The last day of school for the 2023-2024 school year is set for May 30, 2024 with graduation on May 31, 2024.
School Board Director Kathy Nyberg petitioned for altering the calendar to allow for five days, rather than three days as presented, for spring break. Nyberg suggested the measure as a way to reduce costs associated with paying for substitute teachers.
“Let’s give them a full week off,” Nyberg said. “We’re giving them three days off. All we have to do is find two more days to make five, and we don’t pay all that subbing—it’s got to add up
Hibbing School Superintendent Rick Aldrich shared with the board vacation requests for teachers from holiday weekends throughout the school year, which revealed there were 12 teachers who requested time off during spring break, which is slightly higher than on MEA, Thanksgiving break and holiday break.
“I still feel we should have a week off,” Nyberg said, adding that Duluth has two weeks off in the spring.
Aldrich said the process is that they have to follow the language in the contract with 181 teacher days and 171 student days, along with other things they need to take into account including student hours required by the state.
After taking everything into account the district consults with Hibbing United Educators (HUE), the district’s teacher’s union.
“Tonight if we decide we want to do something different, I still need to go back to HUE,” Aldrich said.
Aldrich said the calendar as presented appeared to appeal to the HUE group as it allows the school year to be completed by the end of May—something that only happens about every seven years.
Director Sarah Gabardi voiced support for giving teachers an option of the five days off as opposed to the three currently listed on the calendar.
School Board Chair John Berklich confirmed that district administration and HUE representatives had approved the calendar as presented.
After further discussion failed to bring about a conclusion, Berklich called for the matter to be put to a vote.
The calendar was approved with Nyberg and Director Sarah Gabardi voting no.
The board took up the following other matters on Wednesday.
• Approved the termination and non-renewal of Carolee Hagen, a probationary teacher, at the close of the 2022-2023 school year.
• Approved the termination and non-renewal of Tina Carlson, a probationary teacher, at the close of the 2022-2023 school year.
• Passed a motion to extend ratification of tenure agreement for a Probationary Teacher for the 2023-2024 school year.
• Approved a contract between the district and Northland Learning Center (NLC) for targeted services from July 1, 2023 through May 31, 2024.
• Approved a contract between the district and NLC for Level IV services from Sept. 6, 2023 through May 30, 2024.
• Approved a contract between the district and Speech Partners, LLC for services for the 2023-2024 school year.
• Identified Aldrich as the Official with Authority for the Education Identity Management System.
• Was extended an invitation by Deb Langanki, a science teacher, to meet with Science Department representatives to discuss student enrollment in core courses, elective courses, college in the schools courses, and Career Academy courses.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.