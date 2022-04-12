Hibbing Salvation Army moves to hybrid model for food pantry

HIBBING — In March alone, 175 families in need received food at the Salvation Army food pantry, located at 107 West Howard St. in Hibbing, according to information obtained from the organization.
Starting May 2 the food pantry there is going to offer clients a choice of the traditional prepackaged food shelf distribution, or client’s choice.
An open house is set from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 29, at the Salvation Army Headquarters in Hibbing where the community can learn more about how the client’s choice works.
Audra Preble, a case worker at the Salvation Army provided some background on the program.
“What happens is instead of receiving a pre-packed bag of groceries, they’ll be able to come in and make their choices as if they were shopping at a grocery store,” Preble said.
Preble went on to explain some of the advantages of clients choice are that it helps uphold the dignity of clients, and they won’t have to take items that they already have, or can’t eat for health or personal reasons.
“We can better meet their needs – they feel like they are shopping for their own food,” she said.
An appointment is needed to participate in clients’ choice. Walk-in clients will be offered the option of prepacked, or can make an appointment for clients choice when they arrive.
About five years ago the Chisholm Food Shelf started offering a client's choice, and the program has been a success, according to Marcy Splinter, Executive Director.
“It is wonderful — the guests love it,” Splinter said via email.
Splinter said there was a period during COVID where the food shelf operated curbside, and wasn’t able to offer the client's choice.
“Guests are as thrilled as we were to open back up last July so we could get back to them making their own food decisions,” Splinter said. “I really believe it cuts down on food waste first and foremost. It also is empowering for the guests to be able to decide what food they get to bring home with them. Finally, I believe it makes the experience much more personal and overall better.”
“I have learned that asking for help/asking for a handout is not an easy thing for people, so this method of receiving food helps to ease that discomfort a little bit,” Splinter said.
Splinter said there are some limits to what the Chisholm Food Shelf can offer, mainly in the frozen protein area, so the program is considered “partial choice.”
“Sometimes there is a selection and sometimes it’s just one thing we can offer our guests,” she said.
The Salvation Army food pantry is open from 9 am. To 11 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday and Tuesday from 1 to 3 p.m. It is closed on the fourth Tuesday of the month.
For questions or more information you can call 218-263-5096.
