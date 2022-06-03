Forty-two years ago Majors Gary and Vickie Cole started their careers with The Salvation Army and they are now looking forward to starting the next chapter of their lives as they prepare to retire later this month.
HIBBING — Forty-two years ago Majors Gary and Vickie Cole started their careers with The Salvation Army.
Now they are looking forward to starting the next chapter of their lives as they prepare to retire later this month.
The couple has served at the branch in Hibbing for three years now, and previously served at 13 other Salvation Army locations in their career.
A retirement party for the Coles is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. this Sunday, at the Salvation Army headquarters at 107 West Howard St. in Hibbing.
Vickie Cole said she and her husband first started their careers at The Salvation Army simultaneously at a branch in St. Louis Missouri.
“We just felt a calling to help those that are less fortunate and to be able to help them have a better life and to help them with many services that the salvation army offers,” Vickie said. “We love people and we felt called to work in The Salvation Army.”
Vickie said the Salvation Army Feeding program is one she and her husband worked particularly hard on.
“We’ve really worked hard in this area to provide equipment for the food shelf, for the soup kitchen, to provide better utilization for the program,” she said.
Audra Preble, a case worker at the Hibbing branch, said the Coles are going to be dearly missed.
“They brought to our corps a new light,” Preble said. “They guided us through challenges and lifted us up. They showed great leadership and most importantly, they became our friends.”
Once they retire, the Coles plan to do some traveling and spend more time with their family. They have three children, one grandchild, and two grandchildren on the way - one is expected in July and the other in November.
“Being able to be near family after all of these years — that will be exciting,” Vickie said.
The majors’ last day is set for June 12, and their successor (s) are anticipated to be made known sometime later this month.
“Their dedication to God and to serving the community through The Salvation Army is an example to all,” Preble said. “We wish them all the best in their retirement.”
