Hibbing’s impressive City Hall, situated in a classic park-like setting, may have been modeled on Boston’s Fanueil Hall or Philadelphia’s Independence Hall. Whichever of those buildings was the inspiration, its structure certainly evokes a sense of our nation’s history.
Built in 1921 as part of the move of Hibbing from north to south, City Hall cost over $400,000. I wrote about the building in greater detail on the Years of Yore page June 24, 2018.
One item that disappeared from the City Hall landscape in 1984 was a magnificent tree known as the Washington Elm. Prior to that year, I remember walking under the shade of that beautiful tree many times and often stopping to read the plaques in front of it.
Then, in 1984, both the tree and the wrought-iron fence around it, its gate containing the plaques, were gone. Since that time, I have often wondered about them when going past City Hall.
Now I am so pleased that a new elm tree, along with the original plaque and gate, have been installed back in front of the main entrance to City Hall! Everyone is invited to the re-dedication celebration. If you can’t make it on Thursday, Aug. 20, at 11 a.m., please take a walk up to the City Hall’s main entrance and enjoy this new tree, settled into a wonderful garden, and the beautifully restored plaques and gate.
For the original tree and plaque, and now the new tree and restored plaque and gate, we have the Daughters of the American Revolution to thank. Hibbing, and several other Iron Range communities, once had DAR Chapters. As those Chapters disbanded over the years, Hibbing’s in 1965, their remaining members and records were absorbed by the Duluth Chapters.
What is the DAR? It is a non-profit service organization which promotes historic preservation, education, and patriotism. Founded in 1890, membership is lineage-based. The women who belong (the Daughters) are directly descended from a person involved in the United States efforts towards independence.
In 1928, a group of Hibbing women who met the criteria for membership formed a Chapter, one of several on the Iron Range.
In 1931, this Chapter acquired and dedicated a Washington Elm tree. This was a tree grown from a slip or shoot of the original Washington Elm which was located in Cambridge, Massachusetts. It is honored for being the tree under which General George Washington accepted command of the Continental Army on July 3, 1775.
That original tree was over 200 years old when it died in 1923. That is when “babies” of the original elm began to be grown and distributed around the nation.
The following article was published in the Hibbing Daily Tribune on September 26, 1984.
Woman Hopes History of Elm Will Live On
Olive “Molly” Boone is a direct descendent of Daniel Boone and some lesser-known Revolutionary War veterans. That ancestry enabled her mother to join the Daughters of the American Revolution, and so it was that young Molly Boone was present in 1931 when the DAR planted an elm tree in the yard of Hibbing City Hall.
It wasn’t just any tree. It was a direct descendant of the elm under which George Washington assumed command of the Continental Army in 1775 in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
The planting of that historic elm’s offspring was a major event in Hibbing and in the State of Minnesota. Governor Floyd B. Olson spoke at the ceremony, though Boone was too young to remember a word he said. But her memory of being among the crowd, under the chiming clock tower on City Hall to witness the event, is something she never forgot.
Recently, when she heard the tree was dying of Dutch elm disease, Boone became concerned. She hopes the elm can be saved or, if it can’t, that a new generation tree can be started from it.
“I was so shocked when I heard this tree was doomed,” she said. “I asked, ‘Could somebody take a picture before they chop it down?’ “
That has been done, but there is little hope for the tree. The City hired a plant pathologist, who gives the tree only “an outside chance” to be saved.
“It’s not only American history, but it’s a part of our own history here,” says Boone of the dying tree. Appropriately, she was sitting in the tiny museum in the City Hall basement, visiting with Pat Mestek, curator of the First Settlers Museum. (The First Settlers and Historical Society eventually merged and moved into a new museum space in the Hibbing Memorial Building. That is where the museum is located still today.)
The women sat in a cubbyhole table sandwiched between pictures of early settlers, war souvenirs of local veterans, and a stuffed loon, Minnesota’s state bird. They talked with pride.
“We were the only ones who had the George Washington elm,” Boone said. Actually, several DAR Chapters across the country planted similar trees, which were propagated from the original George Washington elm.
But as far as Boone and Mestek could tell, this was the only one in Minnesota.
“That’s why the governor came here,” Mestek said. “It was significant. Something special for Minnesota.”
Like the clutter of artifacts about them, the Washington Elm has become a symbol of pride and nostalgia among many older Hibbing residents. The tree is a shrine, enclosed by a steel picket fence.
“If you got inside that fence when you were a kid, you got chased out of there,” Mestek said. “You didn’t dare do anything. You just better hurry up and get out of there!”
“I grew up with that tree,” Boone said. After graduating from high school, Boone left the Range to join the Women’s Army Corps during World War II.
After the war, she was a librarian in the U.S. State Department’s special services and traveled around the world developing libraries for American personnel overseas.
When Boone returned to Hibbing in 1970, the tree was 40 feet tall.
Boone holds a special empathy for the tree. Neither her lineage, nor that of the tree, had ever been anything less than marvelous conversation pieces. How many people can say they are related to Daniel Boone?
“Yes,” she said, and her eyes beamed. “And on both sides – my mother’s and my father’s.”
But, today, Molly Boone prefers to talk about Hibbing’s Washington Elm.
She walked outside to be photographed with the tree. The air was cool and she snuggled into her white jacket as she walked under the wide branches of the elm, now towering above and nearly covering the face of the steeple clock of City Hall.
“I remember how the clock chimed every 15 minutes,” she said, gazing with pride up through the branches.
The Hibbing DAR Chapter eventually named their group for this tree, thereafter being known as the Washington Elm Chapter. The tree flourished in its location in front of Hibbing City Hall, surrounded by a shiny black wrought-iron fence.
Then, in the 1970s, the tragedy of Dutch Elm disease spread across the United States. Thousands upon thousands of the lovely trees fell victim and needed to be removed from boulevards, parks, and yards where they had grown for 100 or more years. Streets once shaded all summer under the spreading canopy of elm branches were harshly open to the sky. Even the stately Washington Elm in Hibbing, which had grown to over 40 feet tall in front of the City Hall, became diseased and needed to be taken down.
The wrought iron gate and plaques were removed and stored by the Hibbing Park and Recreation Department until last year when the Duluth Chapter of the DAR contacted Hibbing’s Director of City Services, Peter Hyduke. It turned out that Minnesota Chapters of the DAR had researched the history of various Chapters in the state and their projects through the years. The story of Hibbing’s Washington Elm emerged and the Duluth Chapter, having absorbed members from the disbanded Iron Range Chapters, was very interested in the Hibbing Washington Elm. Learning about the tree’s demise, and the plaques in storage, the Duluth Chapter saw an opportunity for a significant project.
So now, nearly 90 years after the first dedication, a new elm tree has been planted. The original Washington elms were, unfortunately, not disease-resistant, so no “babies” from the original tree were propagated. Instead, with the help of Jon Sikkila at Cherry Greenhouse, a Prairie Elm tree was selected and planted. The gate and plaques have been beautifully restored.
All of this took considerable financial backing from Duluth’s Greysolon Daughters of Liberty Chapter. Thank you to these dedicated women who have now helped Hibbing reclaim a part of the town’s history!
You Are Invited…
Hibbing City Hall Lawn
Thursday, August 20, 2020
11:00 A.M.
The Greysolon Daughters of Liberty, Duluth Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR), will re-dedicate Hibbing’s Washington Elm and its original plaque.
Everyone is invited to attend the brief program which will be held outside of the main entrance to Hibbing City Hall.
PLEASE NOTE THE FOLLOWING: This event will be held outside, rain or shine! Bring an umbrella. Bring a mask. Physical distancing will be asked of all attendees.
