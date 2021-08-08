HIBBING — Fairview Range, the largest employer in Hibbing, told staffers Monday they must get flu and COVID-19 vaccinations or face termination.
In a letter sent to the entire Fairview system, the chief nursing executive and medical officer told 32,000 employees in the state that “vaccinations are considered a workplace requirement for all employees and providers across our health system.” About 1,000 staffers in locations in Hibbing, Nashwauk, Mountain Iron and International Falls were told they must get the vaccines or accommodations by Oct. 31.
The Fairview system cited Centers for Disease Control and Preventions research as showing that getting the vaccines “dramatically reduces your chance of spreading disease, experiencing severe illness and, potentially, death,” the letter read. It shared its position with the American Medical Association and the American Nursing Association.
Two days later, Duluth’s largest employer, Essentia Health, which has an affiliate in Virginia, announced it will also require 14,000 employees in the system to get both flu and COVID-19 vaccines. That would affect 815 staffers in locations in Hibbing, Grand Rapids, Virginia, Ely, Aurora, International Falls and Deer River.
Essentia Health spokesperson Anthony Matt wrote in email that staffers were told on Wednesday they must receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Oct. 1, and their second dose by Nov. 1.
Both health systems are developing medical and religious exemptions based on federal guidelines for exclusion from the mandates, but otherwise inoculations will be considered “a condition of continued employment,” as Fairview Range spokesperson Jessica Shuster phrased it in an email.
Shuster explained that 70 percent of its staffers on the Range have already received vaccines. “We want – and expect – that at the conclusion of this process we will retain all our employees,” she wrote.
In similar fashion, Matt added that staffers who do not meet the requirements “will be prohibited from working or providing services within Essentia Health and may be subject to disciplinary action, up to and including termination of employment or services,” he wrote.
Fairview Range and Essentia Health joined several health systems in the state this week to announce similar requirements for staffers including Mayo Clinic, Allina Health, Children’s Minnesota and St. Luke’s, the Duluth-based facility with a presence on the Range.
In response to the announcements, Iron Range community members took to social media to rail against the requirements and call for protests to support local staffers who do not want to receive one or both of the mandated vaccines.
As of Friday, dozens of individuals showed interest in attending the “Medical Freedom for Fairview Employees” event on Facebook scheduled for Monday at the Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing.
The local pushback from staffers reflects the divisions among Range residents who have questioned state mandated or suggested mask-wearing, testing and COVID-19 vaccines in the past 18 months of the pandemic.
Earlier this week, St. Louis County health officials recommended that residents regardless of vaccination status should wear masks in indoor public places due to “substantial transmission of COVID-19,” according to a news release issued Monday afternoon.
The Centers for Disease Control defines “substantial transmission” as 50 or more cases in a week per 100,000 residents. As of Monday afternoon, county officials reported 54.4 cases per 100,000 residents.
"We are as frustrated as anyone, but more than that, we are concerned by this growth in cases," said Amy Westbrook, the county public health division director, in a statement. "We all want to put this pandemic behind us, but the highly contagious Delta variant is demonstrating why it is so important for people to get vaccinated. There are pockets in St. Louis County that have low vaccination rates that remain concerning."
In St. Louis County, around 115,723 of the 200,000 residents have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Minnesota Health Department on Friday afternoon. The data did not specify where those people who received vaccines lived in the 6,680-square-mile county, the largest by total area in the state.
Fairview Range and Essentia Health continued this week to promote the COVID-19 vaccine for its staffers.
“As a healthcare system and an organization deeply rooted in our community, it’s our responsibility to protect the wellbeing of our teams, to provide a safe and healthy environment for those we serve, and to set an example for our neighbors,” Fairview’s letter read.
“It is critically important that all who can receive the vaccine do so, especially health care workers whose duty it is to protect the vulnerable, elderly and critically ill,” Matt added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.