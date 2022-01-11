HIBBING — The City of Hibbing recently announced that its ice trail at Bennett Park is open for the season.
Nick Arola, Director of City Services, said the ice trail starts at the entrance to Bennett Park, near the bocce ball parking lot, and encompasses about a quarter mile loop through the trees.
“It’s another option for people to get out and recreate during the winter, and not have to come to the arena or outdoor rink,” said Arola, who was hired to replace longtime city services director Pete Hyduke back in October.
This is the third year that the city has offered the ice trail.
At its entrance, there is a bench for people to put their skates on, but there are no lights, so if you want to try out the trail daytime hours would be your best bet.
Arola explained the process that goes into making the ice trail.
Once the city crews pack down the trail, they then spray it to create a base, and then the water truck is used to finish flooding the trail, he said.
“Every week they sweep it, and reflood it as needed, and try to make it as level as possible,”Arola said.
If you prefer skating at one of the outdoor skating rinks, there are four to choose from in Hibbing.
The Greenhaven Rink is the largest, and has several sheets of ice. Greenhaven is open from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, and noon to 9 p.m. on weekends. There are also concessions available on weekends at the warming shack there.
Hours vary at the other rinks, which consist of: the Bryan Lake rink, Brooklyn rink, and the Kelly Lake rink.
All three of those rinks also have warming shacks.
Arola said improvements were recently made at the Bryan lake rink where new hockey boards were installed prior to this season.
For questions or more information, you may contact the city services office at 218-362-5951, or email Arola at narola@ci.hibbing.mn.us.
