HIBBING — The Hibbing Fire Department will transfer medical patients to Minneapolis for specialty care on a “case-by-case basis” after an ambulance crew “experienced five shots fired” last week near the Minneapolis Children’s Hospital, the fire chief confirmed on Monday.
In a letter dated July 15, Hibbing Fire Chief Erik Jankila told his staff that a medical unit left the hospital in an ambulance at about 3 a.m. that Wednesday when crew members “heard metal pinging” and “bullets could be heard whizzing by them.”
In the week leading up to the incident, he continued, there had been “eight or so gunshot incidents and two people injured within a couple blocks of the Minnesota Children’s [and] Abbott Northwest Campus.”
The incident prompted the fire chief to announce that he was “not likely to allow transfers to be taken at night to some of these areas due to the increased violence they are experiencing.”
“Decisions on transfers [sic] are going will be made based on intelligence and not emotion,” he wrote in his letter. “Never in a million years would I have dreamed we would be part of something only read about.”
The internal letter was leaked and posted in recent days on local social media pages, moving residents to call and write emails to the fire chief and city officials about the incident.
Reached by phone on Monday afternoon, Jankila told the Mesabi Tribune that “crews believe the shots were fired in the direction of the ambulance,” but there “were no other witnesses to such events.” The ambulance crew called 911 in Minneapolis to report shots fired in the area, before they began driving northbound to Hibbing.
“It has nothing to do with the protests,” Jankila explained, referring to the weeks of protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. “It is 100 percent related to confirmed reports of gunshots, sounds of gunshots, and people having been injured seven days of arrival there. We are not tying it to any other specific rationale other than that.”
The Children’s Hospital, located near Peavey Field Park in Minneapolis, is reportedly a hot spot for gun violence. A man died early that day at the nearby Abbott Northwestern Hospital after being shot last Tuesday night in the 2500 block of S. 10th Avenue, the Star Tribune reported on July 15. Children’s Minnesota reportedly went into a brief lockdown due to its close proximity to the shooting.
Historically, the Hibbing ambulance crew transfers six to 10 patients per month from Fairview Range Medical Center to hospitals across the state, including facilities in Minneapolis for specialty care. In recent days, Jankila has been speaking with Twin Cities based dispatch centers to improve communication regarding transportation issues, such as road construction and the safety of routes.
“We’re working on a process to our metro counterparts to make sure that we get people where they need to be as safely as possible,” he said. “We’re now taking every run on a case-by-case basis as information pathways are set up and we can better make decisions to keep the safety of the patients and the crews.”
He compared his new “case-by-case” approach to how medical crews normally operate during the winters.
“It’s not much different than taking someone down because of a blizzard,” he said. “We’ve had to delay transports until the roads are cleared and we can get there safely, because it not only endangers us and our patients. We’re going to determine whether we can safely make a transport or not. If we can’t do it, we’ll have to make something else happen.”
The fire chief on Monday afternoon wrote a separate letter to City Administrator Tom Dicklich describing how his internal note was leaked.
“Unfortunately the letter was shared outside of our department,” he wrote in the letter he later sent to the Mesabi Tribune. “This has caused the letter to be circulated well beyond the intended target audience.” He apologized and noted that he has been “working to figure out how the letter was distributed.”
He added, “We are still working towards a solution with our staff and several colleagues in the metro on how to handle patient transport to the metro during these uncertain times.”
The city administrator did not immediately return phone calls.
Marie Tolonen and Angie Riebe contributed reporting.
