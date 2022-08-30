HIBBING — A Hibbing woman has filed a Notice of Contest in Ninth District Court in Itasca County, alleging “deliberate, serious, and material violations of Minnesota Election Law,” in Keewatin during the Aug. 9 primary.

The contestant, Erin L. Ningen filed the notice on Aug. 22, and a pre-trial date has been set for 10 a.m. Sept. 6. A court trial date of 9 a.m. Sept. 13 is also on the court calendar.

