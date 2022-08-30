HIBBING — A Hibbing woman has filed a Notice of Contest in Ninth District Court in Itasca County, alleging “deliberate, serious, and material violations of Minnesota Election Law,” in Keewatin during the Aug. 9 primary.
The contestant, Erin L. Ningen filed the notice on Aug. 22, and a pre-trial date has been set for 10 a.m. Sept. 6. A court trial date of 9 a.m. Sept. 13 is also on the court calendar.
Ningen filed the notice against Itasca County auditor/treasurer Jeffrey Walker, the City of Keewatin, and Keewatin Deputy City Clerk Billie Fowler, Paula Fowler and Jordan Fowler, as “election judges.”
At the heart of the issue are votes cast during the primary in Keewatin, particularly for the two Democratic Senate District 7 candidates Ben DeNucci, of Nashwauk, and Kim (Kotonias) McLaughlin of Hibbing.
Ningen is asking the court to “make the appropriate determinations and declarations according to the facts and law, including setting aside the 257 in-person votes cast and 256 in-person votes counted at the Keewatin polling place on Aug. 9, 2022.”
According to court records, Ningen alleges a number of irregularities, including that because the election judges are related, they should be disqualified from serving in those positions and that the Keewatin polling place “was not open during the hours prescribed by state law.”
DeNucci won the primary, 4,003 to 3,962, and won Keewatin 159 to 15, according to information found on the Minnesota Secretary of State website. He is currently set to take on Republican Rob Farnsworth in the November general election.
DeNucci said by email Monday that he is confident in the system.
"I’ve been clear from the start, in the days after the primary and when the results were officially certified by the Secretary of State, that I have the utmost confidence in our election system,” DeNucci said. “Minnesota has the highest civic engagement of any state in the country because people know our system works, and we’re proud of the job our local officials and volunteer poll workers do to ensure the everyday functioning of our democracy.”
He added that there are legitimate means to address concerns, and that McLaughlin and her supporters are well within their rights to pursue them.
“That said, the bar for disenfranchising an entire town's worth of votes is astronomically high, as it should be. I am confident that once this process has played out the results will not change,” he said. “The thousands of Northlanders who voted for me, as well as the voters whose support I have yet to earn, deserve candidates who are focused on the general election and the important issues facing us. That's what I will continue to do. With so much at stake we need to elect an experienced leader to be a strong advocate for the Range, and I am eager and ready to do that work."
A phone message from the Mesabi Tribune left for Walker seeking comment Monday morning was not returned by deadline.
McLaughlin said by email Monday that when there are “legitimate concerns regarding any public process, it is incumbent upon leaders to ensure that peoples’ voices are heard and their questions are answered.”
“I believe it is entirely reasonable that with a vote spread of 41 votes (0.52% of total votes), in combination with seemingly non-compliances with state election laws as well as statements made by Itasca County election officials that there were mechanical and programming issues with jump drives on Election Night, that a common sense review take place,” she said.
The results of the primary, while close, left McLaughlin one vote shy of a publicly funded recount and according to information posted on the candidate’s Senate District 7 Facebook page, the projected cost to the campaign for a discretionary recount is $17,560.38.
To this point, no recount has taken place and McLaughlin said Monday by email that the cost of the recount, “is simply not feasible for a grassroots campaign funded by local, individual donors.”
“What’s more troubling is that the cost for that recount is set by the very counties who are subject to the process, with seemingly little to no regulation for ensuring that those costs are fair and reasonable,” she added.
McLaughlin wrote that she is continuing to assess and weigh options.
“If anything, the process along with the continued public support since August 9 have reaffirmed all the reasons I first decided to run. One thing is for sure, I am not done standing with and standing up for the people of Minnesota Senate District 7,” she said.
Of Ningen’s suit, McLaughlin said: “As a candidate for State Senate, I’ve run on the platform that public officials must be accountable to the people. In order for that to work, people have to stand up. Kudos to Erin for doing just that. Any final decisions about a recount will be made following the conclusion of the election contest process.”
—
Ningen, whose Facebook page contains several posts in support of McLaughlin for Senate, is alleging that on primary day that three of the five election judges at the Keewatin precinct, “namely Paula Fowler (Head Election Judge), Billie Jo Fowler, and Jordan Fowler, had familial relationships that disqualified them from serving as election judges,” pursuant to Minnesota Statute.
According to the suit, Paula Fowler and Billie Jo Fowler are siblings and Jordan Fowler is Billie Jo Fowler’s child.
According to Minnesota state statute, no individual shall be appointed as an election judge for any precinct if that individual:
• Is unable to read, write, or speak the English language;
• Is the spouse; parent, including a stepparent; child, including a stepchild; or sibling, including a stepsibling; of any election judge serving in the same precinct or of any candidate at that election;
• Is domiciled, either permanently or temporarily, with any candidate on the ballot at that election; or
• Is a candidate at that election.
• Individuals who are related to each other as provided in paragraph (a), clause (2), may serve as election judges in the same precinct, provided that they serve on separate shifts that do not run concurrently.
According to information in the suit, “any individual who serves as an election judge in violation of the provisions of sections 204B.19 and 204B.25 is guilty of a misdemeanor.”
It’s unclear when the Fowlers shifts were. When reached by phone last week, Billie Fowler indicated she needed to seek advice in regard to commenting on the suit but never returned a call to the Mesabi Tribune.
In the filing, Ningen alleges, among other things:
• Walker failed to ensure that all election judges appointed to serve in Keewatin were qualified and adequately trained.
• The Keewatin election judges’ decisions to violate the provisions amounts to “deliberate and material violation of Minnesota election law.”
• The paper receipt from the Keewatin precinct’s ballot scanning device “shows that the precinct opened at or around 8:43 a.m” and that “between the times of approximately 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. numerous individuals unsuccessfully attempted to enter the front door of the polling place.”
In Minnesota, an election can be contested only for matters that would impeach the fairness of the result. An election to any public office can be contested on the following grounds[vii]:
• When illegal votes have been received.
• When legal votes rejected at the polls, sufficient to change the result.
• Where any error is committed by any board of canvassers in counting the votes or declaring the result of the election.
Ningen wrote in an email sent to the Mesabi Tribune Monday that “in the Keewatin precinct, three of the five judges were immediate family. Keewatin had a remarkably high voter turnout. They also had the highest percentage of spoiled ballots of any precinct in the contest.”
Ningen further wrote: “By breaking the law and serving in-spite of their disqualification, these judges created the appearance of impropriety. I was already concerned about the controversies swirling around Itasca County's apparently poorly organized, ballot counting process. Yet, like many, I believe our elections almost always return true and accurate results. I am hesitant to add fuel to the mistaken accusations of the conspiracy theory crowd. In this instance, the misconduct is easily proven and the votes may have had a major impact on the outcome of election of the DFL nominee for MN Senate in District 7.”
Any eligible voter, including a candidate, may contest in the manner provided in this chapter: (1) the nomination or election of any person for whom the voter had the right to vote if that person is declared nominated or elected to the senate or the house of representatives of the United States, or to a statewide, county, legislative, municipal, school, or district court office; or (2) the declared result of a constitutional amendment or other question voted upon at an election. The contest may be brought over an irregularity in the conduct of an election or canvass of votes, over the question of who received the largest number of votes legally cast, over the number of votes legally cast in favor of or against a question, or on the grounds of deliberate, serious, and material violations of the Minnesota Election Law.
