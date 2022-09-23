As rising fuel oil, natural gas and electricity prices dig into consumer pocketbooks, Hibbing Renewable Energy Center customers have some price stability this winter.
The renewable energy center's wood-burning biomass boiler is up and running again.
Just in time for cool weather.
Generating electricity and steam heat from the boiler for the second winter is making Hibbing Renewable Energy Center more self-sufficient and keeping energy affordable for customers, Luke Peterson, Hibbing Renewable Energy Center general manager said.
“Already, it's giving us the ability to avoid the multi percentage increases that other utilities are going to face,” Peterson said. “What we can be glad about is that we have control.”
The 100-year-old utility last year re-started the biomass boiler after it was shuttered in 2018.
An approximate $1 million tune-up, performed this summer on the boiler system and ancillary equipment has the boiler operating at peak efficiency, Greg Hooper, Hibbing Renewable Energy Center chief operating engineer said.
“I think since we hadn't operated since 2018, it's operating as good as when we were running it for LEA (Laurentian Energy Authority),” Hooper said. “I'm very impressed with the way it's running. It runs very efficient.”
A second Laurentian Energy Center biomass facility operated at Virginia Public Utilities, but was shuttered along with Hibbing after Xcel Energy canceled a power purchase agreement with the two facilities.
The Virginia biomass facility remains shut down.
As winter kicks in, already high energy prices across the nation are expected to get even higher.
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), U.S. residential electricity prices were expected to increase 6.1% in 2022, largely as a result of high natural gas prices.
The EIA also expects U.S. crude oil production to average 12.7 million barrels per day in 2023, about 70,000 barrels per day less than its July 2022 forecast.
Hibbing Renewable Energy Center will next month raise electricity costs by a half-cent per kilowatt hour, below increases implemented by other energy providers, Peterson said.
That brings the total electricity cost for its customers to 11.5 cents per kilowatt hour, he said.
“We have some of the lowest costs on the Range,” Peterson said. “I think we're just in time for the uncertain energy transition that's going on around the country.”
A new wood supplier, Savanna Pallet of McGregor, is providing biomass to the utility under a six-month contract, Peterson said.
Savanna Pallet is a more than 40-year-old company.
“Savanna has a vast network of suppliers,” Peterson said. “We now could require almost 200,000 tons per year depending on the quality of the wood.”
Generally, Hibbing Renewable Energy Center has an electrical load of about 22 megawatts, Peterson said.
With this summer's improvements, a recent test of the system's biomass, gas and coal generation capabilities, produced 35 megawatts, he said.
“That's the highest amount ever,” Peterson said. “We have a variety of fuels we can burn.”
The biomass boiler has increased dependability to customers, uses a sustainable energy source and preserves jobs at the utility and for loggers, Peterson said.
“So far, we've had very few outages,” Peterson said. “We don't like to be in the news for that. But knock on wood, our system has been working better and we're generating it locally.”
Hibbing Renewable Energy Center provides electricity to about 7,000 customers, steam to about 1,000, natural gas to about 5,000, and water to about 6,000, according to the utility.
“Price wise, wood is the cheapest fuel out there right now,” Hooper said. “It's cheaper than gas and coal, so why not run it?”
A 100-year celebration of the utility is planned Nov. 10.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.