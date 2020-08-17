HIBBING — Today is Scott Perunovich’s 22nd birthday. And for the 2017 Hibbing High School graduate, this is an extra-special day.
Today is, quite literally, his day.
The now professional hockey defenseman is being honored at the Hibbing Memorial Building after the Hibbing City Council passed a resolution in May proclaiming Aug. 18, 2020, as “Scott Perunovich Day” in Hibbing.
“It’s a huge honor of course,” Perunovich told the Mesabi Tribune on Monday. “Hibbing has given me so much and it means the world that they are doing this for me as well.”
Perunovich, who has been drafted by the N.H.L.’s St. Louis Blues, is expected to attend the public event from 5:30-7 p.m. today, during which an All-American photo of the Hibbing native will be unveiled in the lobby. He plans to sign autographs after the event inside or outside the building, depending on the weather.
Dan Marich is set to emcee the event, with Pat Iozzo speaking on behalf of the honoree. Because of COVID-19, participants are being asked to wear face masks and to practice social distancing.
Perunovich, the son of Jim and Susan Perunovich, of Hibbing, attended the University of Minnesota-Duluth for three years beginning in 2017, winning two National Collegiate Hockey Championships, in 2018 and 2019, and receiving many accolades.
He capped off his junior season with the Bulldogs by becoming its sixth player to receive the Hobey Baker Award, which is given to the top collegiate hockey player in the country. He’s the first Hibbing player to win the award.
Hibbing City Councilor Jay Hildenbrand said Monday that it’s important to honor the “three-time All-American and Hobey award winner” in his hometown.
According to Hildenbrand, Pete Hyduke, along with City Administrator Tom Dicklich and the entire city council, have put in a lot of time to get this day done. “Pete did a lot of arranging of it, getting this picture aligned for this date,” Hildenbrand said. “To get your picture on display, there’s certain credentials that have to be met. Being a three-time All-American is one of them.”
The city had to wait until Perunovich wrapped up his collegiate career to hang his photograph. The council’s May resolution to honor Perunovich passed unanimously. The resolution reads, in part: “The City of Hibbing is extremely proud of Scott Perunovich’s accomplishments and being a fine ambassador for our community and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”
“It’s been a lot of fun for Scotty and our whole family,” Susan Perunovich said by phone Monday. “It’s going to be special to us every time we walk into the Memorial Building lobby and see his portrait.”
Perunovich, the honoree, admits that he’s not a big attention seeker, and he never expected something like this would ever happen to him.
“Not in a million years,” he said. “I don’t seek attention. I’m not big in having the spotlight in my eyes. To have the people in Hibbing put this on for me and my family, that’s special.”
