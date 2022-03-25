Hibbing PUC, Minnesota Power reach new power supply deal

Hibbing Public Utilities and Minnesota Power have reached agreement on a new electrical power supply deal.
“I call it a generational shift for the contract structure for Hibbing Public Utilities,” Luke Peterson, Hibbing Public Utilities general manager said. “We’re just glad we could reach this common sense agreement going forward so both utilities can win.”
Under the five-year agreement, Hibbing Public Utilities will produce 75 percent of its power from its recently re-fired biomass wood boiler, Peterson said.
The remaining 25 percent of its electrical power needs will be purchased from Minnesota Power.
The deal ends several months of negotiations between the two utilities.
What it means is that Hibbing will continue to produce power from its biomass boiler and buy additional electricity from Minnesota Power as needed.
“It’s a historical agreement,” Pat Garrity, Hibbing Public Utilities Commission chair said “It’s a generational shift in the autonomy to produce our own power and get the best rates. I think we’re going to have the best rates on the Range.”
Minnesota Power officials say the company is pleased to have reached an agreement and continue its relationship with Hibbing Public Utilities under different terms.
“This is a different relationship than we have with most municipal utilities on the Iron Range,” Frank Frederickson, Minnesota Power vice president customer experience said. “When Hibbing’s energy needs exceed its supply, the city will purchase from the regional energy market to serve Hibbing customers, rather than receive that energy up to their full needs automatically from Minnesota Power like our other municipal customers receive through our agreements with them. We will provide technical assistance to Hibbing Public Utilities as they become a power purchaser on the daily energy market.”
A term sheet on the new deal has been agreed to by both utilities.
Finalization is expected in April.
Garrity said he credits Minnesota Power for working collaboratively with the city.
“This is something we worked on with Minnesota Power and I give Frank Frederickson the credit.” Garrity said. “This is just an incredible contract and such a positive thing. It’s a long-term renewal of cooperation with Minnesota Power.”
This winter, Hibbing Public Utilities re-started a wood biomass that had been idle for several years.
The biomass boiler, part of the former Laurentian Energy Authority, can supply Hibbing with much of its energy needs.
Hibbing Public Utilities has a demand of about 15 megawatts of electricity.
The biomass boiler can produce from 6 to 10 megawatts.
An existing contract between Hibbing Public Utilities and Minnesota Power was due to expire in 2024.
However, Hibbing had until the end of March 2022 to deliver a notice of cancellation on the contract.
Hibbing did not deliver a cancellation notice, but after re-starting the biomass boiler, sought to negotiate a new contract with Minnesota Power.
Peterson says the new deal secures jobs at both Hibbing Public Utilities, Minnesota Power’s Boswell Energy Center in Cohasset and loggers that supply biomass to the Hibbing boiler.
“I think it’s a win-win,” Peterson said. “It supports our 65 jobs here at Hibbing Public Utilities, jobs at Boswell Energy Center and continues to support loggers in the region.”
Boswell Energy Center will provide a base supply of daily energy to Hibbing, said Minnesota Power.
“Minnesota Power appreciates the importance Hibbing has placed on maintaining jobs in the community through the operation of its biomass plant, and their continued support of the approximately 250 Minnesota Power employees that live and work across the Iron Range,” Frederickson said.
This summer, Hibbing Public Utilities will undertake a $2.5 million major maintenance job on its number five turbine, Peterson said.
The turbine, which is supposed to receive maintenance every five years, hasn’t undergone major maintenance for about 16 years, he said.
Hibbing Public Utilities has close to 5,000 customers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.