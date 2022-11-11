HIBBING—The Hibbing Public Utilities Commission (PUC) held a ceremony on Thursday to celebrate its centennial.
A crowd of about 100 people gathered in a tent, sheltered from the cold, wet rain, outside of what is now known as the Hibbing Renewal Energy Center.
At the entrance to the tent a display was set up with a payroll ledger from when the plant opened 100 years ago.
“There are familiar names if you’ve been around Hibbing for awhile,” Eliot Dixon, Administrative Specialist for the PUC told visitors, as he pointed to the entries in the ledger.
Christian Glanville and Bill Black from the Minnesota Municipal Utilities Association made the trip from their office in Plymouth to attend the historic event.
“It’s nice to be here to show support for the awesome legacy of public power in northern Minnesota,” Glanville said.
Speakers for the event included local historian Aaron Brown, Rep. Julie Sandstede, DFL-Hibbing, PUC Chair Jeff Hart, and PUC General Manager Luke Peterson.
The Hibbing City Band, under the direction of Sandstede, provided music.
Brown shared a history of the plant and the vision of legendary Hibbing mayor Vic Power that led to its construction.
In her speech, Sandstede told how the plant has adapted over the years, including having the option to burn a variety of fuels, gas, coal and locally sourced biomass to reduce costs.
The PUC and Minnesota Power negotiated a five year agreement this spring whereby the Hibbing Renewable Energy Center will produce 75 percent of its own power, according to an article published earlier this year in the Mesabi Tribune. The remaining 25 percent of the utility’s power needs are supplied by Minnesota Power, according to the article.
