HIBBING—The Hibbing Police Department and Hibbing Fire Department are welcoming their community partners and the public to help them make the holidays a little brighter for families in need.

Representatives from the Hibbing Public Safety Departments are accepting donations from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, and again at the same hours on Thursday, Dec. 1, at Walmart in Hibbing. Monetary donations, along with new, unwrapped gifts and new clothing are being accepted.

