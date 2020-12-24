Members of the Hibbing Police Department and Hibbing Fire Department spent the past three days delivering gifts and food to 20 families in need. The deliveries were the result of the first annual Hibbing Public Safety Christmas Drive held back in November. “It’s been such a great event seeing the community come together to make these families Christmas brighter,” Estey wrote in an email on Tuesday to the Mesabi Tribune. The idea for the toy drive came out of the Hibbing Police Association. Through contributions made from its members’ paychecks, the association gives back to the community. The police and fire department also reached out to the community, collecting donations of new unwrapped gifts, unused clothing, and monetary donations for the Christmas drive. Other sponsors include: City of Hibbing employees, Palmers Tavern and Erbert & Gerbert’s. WalMart donated food for all 20 of the families served.
featured
Hibbing Public Safety Christmas Drive brightens the holidays
Trending Now
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.