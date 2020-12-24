Hibbing Public Safety Christmas Drive brightens the holidays

Members of the Hibbing Police Department and Hibbing Fire Department spent the past three days delivering gifts and food to 20 families in need.  The deliveries were the result of the first annual Hibbing Public Safety Christmas Drive held back in November. “It’s been such a great event seeing the community come together to make these families Christmas brighter,” Estey wrote in an email on Tuesday to the Mesabi Tribune.  The idea for the toy drive came out of the Hibbing Police Association. Through contributions made from its members’ paychecks, the association gives back to the community. The police and fire department also reached out to the community, collecting donations of new unwrapped gifts, unused clothing, and monetary donations for the Christmas drive. Other sponsors include: City of Hibbing employees, Palmers Tavern and Erbert & Gerbert’s. WalMart donated food for all 20 of the families served.

 Photo submitted

