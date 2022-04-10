Hibbing Police to offer Youth Academy

HIBBING — Steve Estey is hoping a new program his department will be offering area youth will not only have a long-lasting positive impact on kids, but will open the door for more interest in careers in law enforcement.
On Wednesday, the Hibbing City Council approved a proposal by the city’s chief of police to host a Hibbing Youth Police Academy this summer.
The plan is to offer the program to area kids in grades 8 through 12, so they can learn about different aspects of law enforcement.
“Our goal is to engage with the youth in the community with a long term goal of having them become law enforcement students in the future,” Estey said. “As with most stuff pertaining to kids when you can connect with them on a topic or training at an early age our goal is it will make a lasting impact on that kid.”
The program would be held at the Hibbing Police Department when school is no longer in session. It is tentatively planned to be a 24 hour program where the students would attend one a day a week for several weeks.
“Basically we would have every student come for four hours every Monday for seven consecutive weeks for a total of 28 hours of training,” Estey said.
The plan is to offer the academy for free, with each participant getting a free t-shirt. The overall cost to the department will depend on the number of participants, but Estey estimates it would be between $1,000 and $2,500.
Throughout the program, participants will have the opportunity to learn about evidence collection, defensive tactics, radio communications, criminal investigations, court proceedings, first responder training and much more.
There will be several mock scenarios Hibbing Police officials will set up, but students will not be physically going on police calls with officers.
Estey said department officials will be approaching area school districts to spread the word to their students.
“Our hope is to open the program to not just Hibbing students, but others in the area if they are interested. The program will be done all within our department with assistance from the fire department, probation and the courts,” Estey said.
A youth police academy is not a new idea, as many different versions are offered throughout the country, but the idea to do something similar in Hibbing came from one of his investigators, Rachael Shiek, Estey said.
“I need to give credit where credit is due on this idea… She did a lot of the leg work and research on this project by speaking with other public safety partners,” he said.
“I think it’s a great way to establish rapport with our youth. I think developing positive interaction between our youth and our public safety officers is a great thing,” Hibbing City Administrator Greg Pruszinske said earlier this week. “It’s also a great way for our students to explore a career field which could lead to us recruiting our local students for a career in law enforcement.”
Estey said one of the main goals with the program is to show kids that law enforcement can be a very exciting and rewarding career.
“Our hope is that if they can see first hand what our officers do on a daily basis it will give them the encouragement to go into the career,” he said. “We currently have 29 sworn officers and as of today we are currently fully staffed. Some of the issues with filling positions has a lot to do with the number of applicants. On average we have been only getting 6-8 applicants for open positions when in previous years we would get anywhere from 20-50 applicants. This is not just a local issue, but not a national issue all over our country.”
Estey also said that city officials have always been “very supportive of our department” especially when it comes to community engagement.
“Our community is our backbone when it comes to our job. On an average shift we only have four officers working a city of 186 square miles so the community is our eyes and ears when we can't be everywhere,” he said. “Establishing a good relationship with our community members gives them the confidence to turn to us when we are needed. I feel we have a very strong and supportive community in Hibbing.”
For more information on the youth academy contact Investigator Shiek at 218-262-0288.
