Hibbing Police to host first K9 Fundraiser since 2019

HIBBING — The Hibbing Police Department is preparing for its K9 fundraiser and is also working with a local nonprofit to raise awareness of breast cancer and funds to help out cancer patients in northeastern Minnesota.
“Due to the pandemic this is the first time we have been able to host our K9 fundraiser since 2019 and we could not be more excited,” Hibbing Police Chief Steve Estey said via email earlier this week.
The K9 fundraiser is taking place from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Hibbing Memorial Building. Proceeds benefit the HPD K9 program. Live K9 demonstrations, a bounce house, face painting and raffle prizes are part of the fun. There will be a beef taco bar available for $8, and kids six and under are free.
“In 2019 this event was a huge success for our K9 program, but more importantly it was a huge success for involvement with our community members,” Estey said.
Between K9 Chase winning America’s Top Dog and the addition of K9 Dottie this spring, Estey said he feels the HPD is very fortunate to have two great assets in the community.
“Our K9 program would not be as successful as it is without the hard work and dedication from our K( handles Officer Burns and Officer Dillinger,” Estey said. “Both officers truly care about the K9 program, but more importantly the community they serve. We truly appreciate the support our community members and businesses have provided for our K9 program over the past several years. We look forward to seeing many smiling faces on Saturday during the event.”
Pink Patch Promotion to benefit Angel Fund
The Hibbing Police Department is teaming up with Angel Fund, a local nonprofit organization that provides financial assistance to individuals diagnosed with cancer who are dealing with treatment.
Examples of help offered include but are not limited to: gas cards, gift certificates for groceries, clothing or nutritional supplements, wigs, etc., according to the group’s website.
For the entire month of October officers with the HPD and Police K9s Chase and Dottie will be wearing pink patches on their uniforms in an effort to bring awareness to breast cancer.The department will also be selling Pink Patches to raise money for Angel Fund.
Pink Patches are $10 and are available between 8 a.m and 4 p.m. at the Hibbing Police Department. They will also be available at the Hibbing Police Department K9 fundraiser on Saturday.
“Our community members are very important to us and we felt this was a way our department could help the Angel Fund and those that they contribute to,” Estey said. “Our hope is that this will be an annual event every October for our department. We have a very tight knit community and folks always go out of their way to help each other out and I know this event will be no different.”
Angel Fund Board President Shannon Petroske expressed appreciation to the department for its support.
“We’re so very appreciative for their support of Angel Fund and helping to provide funds to help out cancer patients in northeastern Minnesota,” Petroske said.
Representatives from Angel Fund are planning on attending the K9 fundraiser event Saturday where they will be available to answer questions about the organization.
More information on Angel Fund can also be found on the organization’s website at https://angelfundrange.org. If you or anyone you know is in need of assistance from Angel fund, you can fill out an application on the website or leave a message by calling 218-262-9929.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.