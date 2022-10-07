Hibbing Police to host first K9 Fundraiser since 2019

The Hibbing Police Department is raising awareness of breast cancer and funds for Angel Fund with its Pink Patch promotion this month. 

 Hibbing Police Department

HIBBING — The Hibbing Police Department is preparing for its K9 fundraiser and is also working with a local nonprofit to raise awareness of breast cancer and funds to help out cancer patients in northeastern Minnesota.

“Due to the pandemic this is the first time we have been able to host our K9 fundraiser since 2019 and we could not be more excited,” Hibbing Police Chief Steve Estey said via email earlier this week.

