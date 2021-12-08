HIBBING — The Hibbing Police Department will soon be home to an electronic detection K9, making it the only law enforcement agency in the state of Minnesota — outside of the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension — to have one.
The addition of the K9 — sometimes referred to as an electronics sniffing dog (ESD) — is the result of $25,000 in grant assistance through the non-profit organization Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.). Hibbing Police Chief Steven Estey said by email Tuesday.
Operation Underground Railroad is a national organization that assists agencies in the rescue of human trafficking and sex trafficking victims, with a special focus on children, and a wider goal of eliminate sex trafficking world-wide.
Hibbing was one of only eight departments nationwide — out of hundreds of applicants — to be awarded a detection K9 grant.
Estey said the grant money will pay for all the main expenses of the K9, including the purchases of the K9, training for the K9 and handler, veterinary costs for the K9 and food allowance.
“We felt this type of K9 would be a great asset to not only our community, but our region in combating these types of crimes. Not only the ability of the K9 to be used in detection cases, but also its ability to be used as a therapy tool in cases where a victim is in need of this resource,” Estey said Tuesday.
In a news release Monday, Estey highlighted the expansion and development of the department's already very successful K9 program.
Hibbing K9 Officer Joe Burns and his partner Chase have already been involved in a number of high profile drug busts and earlier this year they won the "America's Top Dog'' competition on the A&E Network Tuesday night, taking home a $20,000 prize plus another $5,000 that went to Range Regional Rescue.
The new K9, which Estey said is “a Labrador retriever and will be very well mannered,” will be handled by Officer Brittany Dillinger and after training will be able to detect electronic devices of any nature as small as a penny.
Electronic sniffing dogs have grown in popularity over the past few years, as law enforcement agencies have turned to the low-tech technique to bust criminals using high tech items.
The K9 is trained to detect a metallic odor that is on all electronic devices. An electronic detection K9 is trained to successfully assist officers in child exploitation, sex trafficking, counter terrorism, white collar crimes, homicide investigations, insider threats, and drug cases.”
They can detect anything from everything from thumb drives to cell phones or even sniff out tiny microSD cards that are less than a millimeter thick, but can hold 100s of gigabytes of data.
This particular K9 will also be used by the handler in a therapy type situation when dealing with a victim of a crime.
Estey said Tuesday that Dillinger brought the idea of an electronic detection K9 to his attention about a year ago. She had been working with the BCA sex crimes task force on some operations and learned about the K9,” he said.
“Officer Dillinger had the opportunity to work with the BCA’s electronic detection K9 and (has) seen how important they are in today’s society with these types of cases. I then reached out to the O.U.R and Jordan Detection K9 and began the grant process,” he said.
Dillinger will attend training with the K9 in late February through Jordan Detection K9 in Greenfield, Indiana (the same place that Chase was trained).
“While at the training Officer Dillinger will be introduced to her K9 partner. Once Officer Dillinger and her K9 partner are trained they will come back to Minnesota in mid-March and start utilizing the K9,” Estey said, adding that “Once we know what our K9 will look like we will be asking the community's help in naming the dog.”
Estey said Dillinger and her K9 partner will not only be assisting officers in Hibbing, but they will assist other agencies in the region when called upon.
He also said that while K9 Chase, who is a Belgian Malinois, can be utilized as an apprehension dog — and the new K9 will not be utilized in that nature — in certain cases depending on the circumstance both K9’s can be utilized during a search.
“Chase has an emphasis on narcotics while the detection K9 will be utilized to search for electronic storage devices,” Estey said. “Oftentimes electronic storage devices are used in the distribution and sales of narcotics. Overall we will be very fortunate to have two very good K9’s with their unique skill sets.”
Estey emphasized how important the addition will be to the community in the news release, stating: “Our community leaders and organizations feel this is a very important program and have already shown huge support in getting the program up and running. The St. Louis County Attorney’s Office, Wal-Mart of Hibbing and the Dr. Ben Owens Family of Hibbing Foundation have all generously donated to the program. We look forward to seeing the program moving forward with the electronic detection K9 and helping combat these crimes in our community and region.”
