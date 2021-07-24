HIBBING — A Minnesota man has been accused of using Snapchat to lie about his age to young teenage girls in an effort to sexually assault them.
The man, Julio David Clauson, of Pelican Rapids, Minn., was charged with three felony counts of third-degree criminal sex conduct with victims ages 13-15, according to filings with the St. Louis County District Court. If convicted, he faces five years in prison and $30,000 fines for each count.
The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office recently told Forum News Service that Clauson, who just turned 20 years old, had been arrested earlier this month for allegedly kidnapping two girls, ages 12 and 14, from a city park in Stephen, Minn., about 240 miles west of Hibbing.
Clauson had apparently driven 150 miles to Stephen from Otter Tail County to pick up the girls he met on the Snapchat app a month beforehand, Forum News reports. The girls’ friends pursued him in a high-speed car chase for nearly 20 miles, before he let the girls out on Highway 75, south of Warren, Minn. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office took him into custody using St. Louis County warrants for his arrest.
As of Friday morning, Clauson was being held on a $100,000 bail in the St. Louis County Jail in Duluth.
According to local court records, police in Hibbing said their investigation remains open, and they expect to bring forth additional charges for solicitation of children to engage in sexual conduct.
A girl under age 18 had called local law enforcement in October 2020 to report that Clauson, whom she described as her on-and-off again boyfriend, had been allegedly lying about his age to have sex with girls ages 14 to 16, court records read. She said Clauson would offer the girls rides in his vehicle and get them high or drunk. She claimed she found his alternative Snapchat account which he used to try to talk with girls as young as age 13.
That same day, police interviewed a girl who said was staying at her family’s cabin in Pengilly in May 2020 when Clauson contacted her from “a fake Snapchat account” and told her that he was age 17, court records read. She said Clauson picked her up from the cabin and took her to an apartment in Hibbing, where he sexually assaulted her. She was 14 years old. Clauson was 18. There was a 46 month age difference between the two of them, court records read.
Police then interviewed another girl who said she met Clauson through the first girl and thought he was named James, court records read. The girl said Clauson was driving her to the first girl’s home when he pulled over on a dirt road near Bennett Park in Hibbing and sexually assaulted her. She said Clauson drove her to the girl’s home, later picked her up and assaulted her again. At the time, she was 15 years old. Clauson was 18 or 19. There was a 40 month age difference, court records read.
Later that month, police interviewed Clauson at the station in Hibbing, court records read. Officers said he “admitted that he had sex with a girl under the age of consent, though he continually claimed that the sex was ‘consensual.’” He apparently admitted or denied various accusations made by the two girls.
“At one point, he assured police that he was trying to think of underage girls he had sex with, but it was difficult to remember underage girls he had sex with recently,” court records read. “Defendant also stated, ‘I know lots of girls under the age that I’ve tried to sleep with but haven’t.’”
Police said Clauson admitted to having two Snapchat accounts, court records read. Data from the accounts allegedly show him “lying about his age and attempting to convince multiple individuals, that identified themselves as underage girls, some as young as thirteen years old, to have sex with him and send him nude photos.”
