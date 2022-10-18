HIBBING — A video posted on Facebook Sunday that appears to show a woman walking up to the entrance of a house carrying a political flyer for Senate District 7 Democratic candidate Ben DeNucci, placing it into a mailbox and then removing a flyer for 8th District Congressman Republican Pete Stauber, stuffing it into a bag and leaving, has gotten the attention of the Hibbing Police Department.
Officials there posted a copy of the video on the department’s Facebook page Sunday along with a still shot of the woman asking for help identifying her and saying it was a home in Hibbing.
The post has since been removed.
However, Monday morning department officials sent out a press release saying that they “received a report of a female individual taking mail from a mailbox while putting in what appears to be a flyer over this past weekend. The individual is in the process of being identified. This is an open and ongoing investigation. Future information will be made as to the progress of the investigation at its conclusion.”
The video, recorded on a Blink system, which can be found on several Facebook pages and on Twitter, clearly shows a woman dressed in a purple jacket, with a gray hood on, walking up to a residence on what is alleged to be Saturday, with DeNucci campaign literature in her hand. She can be seen putting it into the mailbox attached to the home and then pulling a Stauber campaign flyer out and stuffing it into a bag slung around her and walking away.
According to a post on the Ben DeNucci for Minnesota Senate District 7 Facebook page, an event was created for Saturday entitled, “Door Knock for Ben DeNucci in Hibbing.” Times were stated at 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
It’s unclear from the video what day or time the alleged mail tampering occurred.
Mail theft is a federal crime subject to fine and imprisonment.
In a press release issued Monday morning, the Ben DeNucci for State Senate campaign wrote that when they learned on social media of a video that showed a volunteer not affiliated with the campaign unlawfully removing campaign literature from a private mailbox, they immediately started working to understand what had happened and identify the individual.
According to the release, “it took several hours to figure out who the volunteer may be, and when an identity was determined Ben immediately contacted the Hibbing police and offered the information.”
“As soon as I was made aware that a person distributing my campaign literature had allegedly removed another candidate’s literature, I immediately went to work to identify the individual and circumstances surrounding this incident. Within several hours I learned that the individual was a volunteer from outside the area and not affiliated with our campaign. This person had not undergone the training we require of all of our volunteers, and had acted on their own without any knowledge or direction from our campaign. We encouraged the individual to reach out to the Hibbing Police Department and have worked closely with local law enforcement every step of the way,” DeNucci said in the release.
Sunday afternoon, Mike Lonergan, executive director of the Republican Party of Minnesota, emailed a statement to the Mesabi Tribune saying the MN GOP and Stauber for Congress were going to report the “federal crime of mail theft.”
“It is a shame that Democrats would resort to these kinds of tactics. The fact that Democrats stole mail intended to educate voters about Congressman Pete Stauber’s record shows just how desperate they are. "We call on Democrat Ben DeNucci’s campaign to immediately identify the person in the video and cooperate fully with the Hibbing Police Department. In addition, the Republican Party of Minnesota intends to report this incident of mail theft to the United States Postal Service for their investigation as well. Minnesota’s voters deserve better than these kind of underhanded campaign tactics, and will reject them by electing Robert Farnsworth to the State Senate on Nov. 8,” said Republican Party of Minnesota Chairman David Hann in the release.
The theft of mail from a mailbox is a federal crime, subject to fine and imprisonment.
“From fighting against Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi’s reckless spending and crippling inflation to working to protect mining jobs, Congressman Stauber has been a relentless advocate for our way of life in Minnesota’s Eighth Congressional District. Democrats have nothing to offer voters and are now resorting to the lowest of tactics. We hope the Democrats will come clean and cooperate with law enforcement because the citizens of our district deserve nothing less,” Stauber for Congress Campaign Manager Johnny Eloranta said in the release.
In his news release, DeNucci officials said that despite “misleading claims by the Minnesota Republican party, DeNucci had taken a proactive role to identify the individual and continues to aid the Hibbing police department in their investigation.
“From the first day I announced my run for office I have been committed to clean campaigning and to fair and unobstructed elections. Tampering with mailboxes while canvassing is wrong, illegal, and not sanctioned by our campaign in any way,” DeNucci said in the release. “While this incident was not the work of one of our own volunteers, I regret that it happened at all. I have instructed my team to take additional precautions to ensure nothing similar happens again, including providing more rigorous training for any person who volunteers for my campaign.”
