HIBBING — A video posted on Facebook Sunday that appears to show a woman walking up to the entrance of a house carrying a political flyer for Senate District 7 Democratic candidate Ben DeNucci, placing it into a mailbox and then removing a flyer for 8th District Congressman Republican Pete Stauber, stuffing it into a bag and leaving, has gotten the attention of the Hibbing Police Department.

Officials there posted a copy of the video on the department’s Facebook page Sunday along with a still shot of the woman asking for help identifying her and saying it was a home in Hibbing.

