HIBBING — In an effort to curb opioid addiction on the Iron Range, the Hibbing Police Department has hired a social worker as a project coordinator for the Northern Minnesota Opioid Abuse Program.
Hibbing Police Chief Steve Estey, in a recent phone interview, said the federally-funded program is offered through St. Louis County and tied to the Lake Superior Drug Task Force. Estey’s department hired social worker Angela Johnson in hopes to help people who are struggling with chemical dependency issues. Johnson moved here last month; she is working with a colleague based out of the Virginia area.
“Angela will get [people] in the right direction and help them to get their life turned around,” Estey said earlier this week. “The ultimate goal is to get them resources to get them help.”
Chisholm Police Chief Vern Manner also welcomed the additional resource in combating opioid addiction in a region long plagued with some of the highest rates of drug use and overdoses per capita in Minnesota.
“Any resource we can utilize to help people or get help for people with opioid addiction is a welcome source,” Manner wrote in an email Tuesday. “We look forward to working with Johnson and the program to hopefully bring some relief to this crisis in our area.”
Despite efforts to reduce the number of opioid involved overdose deaths, the Minnesota Health Department reports 276 deaths in the rural parts of the state in 2019, a continuation of the upward trend since 2000. Opioid overdose deaths in the seven county Metro area hit 483 in 2019.
In Hibbing, Johnson plans to work with people who have recently overdosed and are struggling with chemical dependency. She is seeking to help them with Rule 25 treatment options and harm reduction programs. Another aspect of her job is to be a community resource to prevent future overdoses, and educate about the effects of opioids.
A recent graduate from the University of Wisconsin Superior, Johnson holds a bachelor’s degree in social work. She says she’s excited about her new job and the chance to help people in need.
“While I was in school I focused on mental health and addiction, and when I saw job posting I felt it was a perfect fit,” Johnson said in a recent interview. “It’s a new program for up here and it’s needed — and I’m excited to be a part of that.”
The new coordinator echoed Estey’s sentiment, saying that a lot of times when people want to get clean and sober, they don’t know where to start. The police chief said when the City of Hibbing had an opportunity to get funding for the program, the thought was if it could save one person’s life, it was successful.
To contact Johnson, call or text her at 218-421-5242.
