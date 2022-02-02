Hibbing police are looking for the public’s help to name new K9

Hibbing Police officials are asking for the public’s help in naming the department’s newest addition — a two-year-old female Labrador Retriever that will serve as an electronic detection K9.
The addition of the K9, sometimes referred to as an electronics sniffing dog (ESD), was announced in December and is the result of $25,000 in grant assistance through the non-profit organization Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.).
Operation Underground Railroad is a national organization that assists agencies in the rescue of human trafficking and sex trafficking victims, with a special focus on children, and a wider goal of eliminating sex trafficking world-wide.
Hibbing was one of only eight departments nationwide — out of hundreds of applicants — to be awarded a detection K9 grant.
Currently, the K9 is being housed with Jordan Detection K9 in Greenfield, Indiana, for training.
Once that is complete and the K9 is home, the Hibbing Police Department will be the only law enforcement agency in the state of Minnesota — outside of the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension — to have one.
The K9 handler Officer Brittany Dillinger will also be attending training at Jordan Detection K9
and the dog will be put into service in late March.
According to a news release from Hibbing Police Chief Steve Estey Tuesday, the department is “asking for the community’s help in naming our new K9. We will be taking nominations until
Feb. 6th and announcing the name on Feb. 7. The individual’s nomination we select will get
a meet and greet with the K9 and Officer Dillinger. They will also get the opportunity to do a ride
Electronic sniffing dogs have grown in popularity over the past few years, as law enforcement agencies have turned to the low-tech technique to bust criminals using high tech items.
The K9 is trained to detect a metallic odor that is on all electronic devices. An electronic detection K9 is trained to successfully assist officers in child exploitation, sex trafficking, counter terrorism, white collar crimes, homicide investigations, insider threats, and drug cases.”
