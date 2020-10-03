HIBBING — The Hibbing Police Department is planning a community event designed to unite and bring neighbors together.
Night to Unite is scheduled to take place, from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Bennett Park in Hibbing.
Investigator Rachel Shiek, a police officer with the HPD said the department decided on the Oct. 6 date to bring the community together as it aligns with the National Night Out date for southern states. HPD historically has held a National Night Out the second week in August with other northern departments, attracting an estimated 3,000 or more people, but due to the coronavirus crisis the event didn’t happen this year.
“We started talking about it and we felt that the community needed something to be done for them this year,” Shiek said in a recent phone interview.
Since word got out about the event, businesses in the community have approached HPD with donations. The department didn’t solicit donations this year, knowing some of the smaller businesses are hurting due to the COVID crisis.
“I feel it just shows that no matter what our community goes through that we are all going to unite and work together for a positive outcome,” Shiek said as she told of the businesses to approach the department.
As a result of the donations, four bikes will be raffled off, one boys bike and one girls bike for young children and one boys bike and one girls bike for teenagers. The winner will be announced following the event.
There will be three separate “drive-through” areas set up at Bennett Park for the Night to Unite event.
Food and water
The parking lot located on the corner of East 13th Street and East Third Avenue will be where people can drive through to collect food and water. There will be an entrance set up at East Third Avenue (northwest corner). From there, follow the directions of volunteers. There will also be cones and barricades set up. Once you pick up your food and water, you will exit on East 13th Street. Please note, there will be no parking in this lot as it will be set up for drive through only.
HPD Squad Car, Officers and K-9 Officer Chase
The parking lot on East Seventh Avenue, closest to 13th Street East (northeast corner of Bennett Park) is where a HPD Police Cruiser will be parked, and there will also be a table set up to collect handouts. Attendees will be able to park in this lot and look at the squad car, take photos, and connect with law enforcement. It’s also where K-9 Chase and his handler, Officer Joey Burns will be doing some demonstrations.
HFD Truck and Firefighters
The parking lot at East Seventh Avenue (Al Nyberg Field lot) is where you will find a Hibbing Fire Department fire truck on display. Attendees will have a chance to take photos, look at the fire truck, and chat with firefighters. There will also be a table set up where people can pick up handouts.
Please comply with COVID regulations
HPD asks that attendees comply with COVID regulations and wear a mask. There will also be hand sanitizer available at the handout tables.
